MASSENA — Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tenn., dominated the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tournament over six days on the St. Lawrence River, but was upstaged Wednesday at his victory ceremony by his 2-year-old daughter Olivia.
As Wheeler was about to conduct a victory interview, Olivia, who was sucking on a lollipop, started crying loudly. He looked over at her and said, “Why are you sad? You’ve got a sucker!”
Then she was lifted onto his boat to enjoy a few minutes with dad before he got back to business.
Wheeler, 30, was the top competitor all week and claimed the $100,000 title by catching 35 bass that weighed a championship record total of 129 pounds. He beat the second-place finisher, Jeff Sprague, by 28 pounds-10 ounces for his fourth career victory and his second of the season.
“The St. Lawrence River is unbelievable,” said Wheeler, who also set a two-day qualifying round weight record of 222-1 during the tournament. “The amount of four- or five-pound smallmouth in this place, there’s no place like it. I knew it was going to be good. I didn’t know how good.”
Wheeler started the event impressively, He set a single-day weight record on the first day of competition catching 47 bass that weighed 165-1.
He used that number to cruise to the Group A championship two days later, giving him an extra day off for Tuesday’s knockout stage, which cut the field to 10 for Wednesday.
That day off was put to good use by Wheeler, who was not allowed to fish on his own on the St. Lawrence River on the knockout day.
“Our next event is (Lake Champlain), so I went to Champlain to pre-practice for that,” Wheeler said. “I was actually taking my time while we were there, looked around, came back and got everything together.”
Wheeler started the final day slowly, not catching his first fish until almost an hour. He did spend most of his time this week fishing from Morristown to Clayton.
“I felt like at the end of the second day I was looking around for new fish, and I found several new fish,” Wheeler said. “The primary I caught a lot of my fish in, there were so many there and there were new ones pulling in. I started in that area and realized there wasn’t a bunch of new ones pulling up. I decided to change gears and go to the fish I found in the last two-three hours of day two. It was about finding fresh fish that weren’t pressured.”
He moved into third place about 90 minutes in but then fell back to seventh around noon.
By 1:30 p.m. Wheeler was back in third place again and he pulled into the lead for good at 2:15 p.m., with about three hours left in the event.
“The wind beat me upside the head a couple times,” Wheeler said. “I’m amazed I still have all my teeth. At first it was a struggle, but then it became part of it. These are the conditions I was given and I had to find a way to make it work. I had some sneaky places I figured were going to be there. I was consistently getting on those fish. I really stuck to my game plan, being disciplined and only spending 10 minutes on a fish. It was hard to find a lot of the new fish. I kept the pace. That was the biggest thing. You can get complacent. You can put yourself in a bad position and someone can come from the back of the pack and take a lead.”
GENERAL TIRE STAGE FIVE
AT THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER
Day 6, Championship Round
Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 35 bass, 129-0, $100,000; Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas, 26 bass, 100-6, $45,000; Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif., 31 bass, 91-1, $38,000; Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J., 28 bass, 86-15, $32,000; Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif., 27 bass, 86-15, $30,000; Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., 25 bass, 84-1, $26,000; Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 24 bass, 83-2, $23,000; Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., 17 bass, 73-14, $21,000; Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., 13 bass, 46-2, $19,000; John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 12 bass, 38-3, $16,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.