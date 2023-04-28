Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid reaches for the first down marker during a game against Oregon on Nov. 19. Sean Meagher/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills got their guy.

Late Thursday night, Buffalo traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending pick No. 27 of the first round and No. 130 in the fourth round to the Jags for pick No. 25, leapfrogging the Dallas Cowboys to select Dalton Kincaid, a tight end out of the University of Utah. Dallas was another team reportedly in the market for a tight end and rumored to have interest in Kincaid.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.