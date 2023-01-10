ORCHARD PARK — As the positivity surrounding Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery continues to grow, the Buffalo Bills now, in part, shift their focus back to the goals with which they began the season, achieving a Super Bowl championship for the first time in franchise history.

While the Bills will not put their teammate and his ongoing recovery entirely in the rearview mirror, as head coach Sean McDermott made clear on Monday, they must begin to prepare for the first game of the ‘second season,’ the playoffs, which, for Buffalo, start with a matchup with AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins — the two teams’ third meeting of the season. Buffalo and Miami split two regular-season meetings, increasing the intrigue surrounding this week’s postseason tilt.

