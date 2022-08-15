While football fans around the country watch NFL training camp highlights this summer, many are looking on in confusion or debating the fashion sense of the now-mandated Guardian Cap for helmets.
But Clayton resident Roland Van Deusen was overjoyed while witnessing his advocacy for the equipment that he believes will save the sport receive its long-awaited approval.
The NFL is requiring all offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers to wear the protective soft-shell helmet covering, known as the “Guardian Cap,” for every practice up to the second preseason game this year with the aim of reducing the impact of head contact to limit concussions.
The resolution was passed at the annual owner’s meeting this past May and unanimously approved by the Competition Committee, Healthy and Safety Committee, and all 32 NFL owners.
“This thing has been coming along and coming along, and now it’s showtime for a big study that I think will maybe save football,” Van Deusen said.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association conducted a peer-reviewed laboratory study last year that stated the Guardian Cap results in at least a 10-percent reduction in severity of impact force if one player is wearing the helmet add-on, and at least a 20 percent reduction in impact force if two players in a collision are wearing them.
The NFL Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, cited the study in a press release to announce the new mandate earlier this spring.
The league plans to conduct another analysis after training camp to gauge the impact of mandating the equipment by comparing concussion rates and several other factors to past training camps.
Van Deusen classified the developments as a “step in the right direction,” and believes they could become a permanent part of the equipment, eventually becoming as common as shoulder pads or mouth guards.
“Once this thing is established, it makes a difference, and I think they’ll see that,” Van Deusen said.
“This is the sort of thing that, later on, they could paint the (Guardian Cap) team colors and slap on a team logo. It would revolutionize the NFL and eventually, I think, save football, because it would trickle down to the colleges and semipro level.”
Van Deusen is a 1963 Watertown High School graduate who attended Syracuse University on an academic scholarship before serving in the Navy.
He was a longtime contributor to the Watertown Red and Black semipro football team in a variety of roles. He played for the team as a reserve in 1969, which was his first attempt to play the sport at any level.
Van Deusen became an equipment manager the following year, working with trainers to use out-of-the-box techniques with tape and braces for players, laying the groundwork for his support of innovative safety upgrades.
He later served on the team’s board of directors, worked as an assistant coach under Jerry Levine in 1990, and from 1995-2009, soaked in the atmosphere each game by working the chains to measure down and distance.
Van Deusen began extensively studying the helmet add-on shells after his retirement from full-time social work in 2007, and his passion for the game and reverence for those who partake soon led him to writing letters to the NFL and colleges to promote use of the Guardian Cap at all levels.
He pointed to issues suffered later in life by Alex Karras — a former NFL linemen for the Detroit Lions who later became a commentator and actor — as another sign to persistently speak out on reducing brain injuries in his beloved sport. Karras suffered from dementia before his death at age 77 in 2012.
“I think a turning point for me was Alex Karras, when brain damage caught up with him, that got me going again,” Van Deusen said.
“I was kind of addicted to the (Red and Black), 22 years of my life I was involved with the team at all those different levels,” he added. “The whole thing about brain injuries, I was a psychiatric social worker and a counselor for corrections, so I’ve always been very interested in the whole field of mental health.”
Van Deusen received the announcement from Sills and the NFL via email when they passed the Guardian Cap requirement in May.
He frequently shared his findings with Sills and others, such as famed sportscaster Dick Stockton, former SU athletic trainer Brad Pike, and Watertown native and former Syracuse University football two-time All-American center, Pat Killorin. Van Deusen kept an open dialogue with each on the topic.
The SU football team first implemented the Guardian Cap for practices in spring 2014 and is still using the helmet add-ons in camp. Several other area high school and youth programs have required their use for some practice situations for much of the past decade.
Killorin, who was diagnosed with one concussion in his playing career that spanned 1963-65 at SU and 1966 with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, was a constant supporter of the endeavor by his former high school and college classmate.
“Anything that can help prevent the potential concussion issues as far as I’m concerned is very useful,” Killorin said. “I’ve had so many former players that I know that are suffering from that particular CTE issue, and I think it’s great what they’re doing to try to protect the players.”
He added: “It looks funny, but it does protect them and that’s the important thing. The CTE issue is a terrible thing, I’ve lost friends that committed suicide from issues like that, who have continued health matters after football, and it’s a situation that needed to be addressed.”
Van Deusen spends most of his free time advocating for various causes. In addition to trying to help football players combat head injuries, he devotes much of his energy to “Veterans for Peace,” to aid military veterans suffering from PTSD, along with a variety of social justice and human rights issues.
