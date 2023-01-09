BUFFALO — The football world received further positive news on Monday afternoon, as Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last Monday night, was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transported back to Buffalo Monday morning. He is now under the care of specialists at Buffalo General Hospital, per a tweet Hamlin posted on Monday afternoon.

“I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates with us, who were on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed,” said Dr. William Knight IV, a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Neuro-Critical Care at University of Cincinnati medicine. “He landed safely, and as is standard for anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this past week, and certainly after flying on a plane, he’s going to be observed and monitored to ensure there is no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs.”

