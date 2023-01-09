BUFFALO — The football world received further positive news on Monday afternoon, as Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last Monday night, was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transported back to Buffalo Monday morning. He is now under the care of specialists at Buffalo General Hospital, per a tweet Hamlin posted on Monday afternoon.
“I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates with us, who were on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed,” said Dr. William Knight IV, a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Neuro-Critical Care at University of Cincinnati medicine. “He landed safely, and as is standard for anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this past week, and certainly after flying on a plane, he’s going to be observed and monitored to ensure there is no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs.”
Knight said that he and Dr. Timothy Pritts, a trauma surgeon and Division Chief of General Surgery at University of Cincinnati medicine, have been in contact with Hamlin’s care team in Buffalo and confirmed that the Bills safety is doing well and beginning the next stage of his recovery. Dr. Pritts revealed that Hamlin would undergo ongoing testing to determine the cause of this past Monday’s event.
“The goal for every patient who suffered a serious illness or injury is to help them return as close to baseline as possible,” said Dr. Pritts. “So we anticipate that he would likely have ongoing needs, whether it’s therapy or working with different specialists to get him to where he really can be. But to echo what we talked about Thursday, he appears to be neurologically intact, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue his path to recovery.”
As far as Hamlin’s football future, the doctors said that conversation is premature.
“We’re really focused on his day-to-day recovery,” said Dr. Knight. “He still has a little bit of a ways to go in terms of his ongoing recovery. We’re thrilled where he is today. He’s up. He’s walking around.”
On Friday, Hamlin walked for the first time since entering the hospital, and on Sunday, he struggled to remain in his chair as he watched the Bills defeat the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
“He was beyond excited,” said Dr. Pritts. “When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair and set off, I think, every alarm in the ICU in the process. But he was fine. It was an appropriate reaction to a very exciting play.
“He very much enjoyed it and enjoys the support from everyone.”
Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, was resuscitated by the Bills athletic training staff and other medical personnel who administered CPR before Hamlin was safely transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained until being released Monday morning. After spending two days sedated in the ICU, Hamlin awoke on Wednesday and, a couple of days later, had a breathing tube removed on Friday, which allowed him to speak to his teammates and tell them, “Love you boys,” leading into their matchup with the Patriots. After the game against the Patriots, Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed that Hamlin spoke with the team after the game and received the game ball.
Doctors previously reported that one of the first questions Hamlin asked upon waking up on Wednesday, two days after the Bills’ matchup with the Bengals, was, “Did we win?” A nurse replied, “Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life,” according to UCMC doctors.
Upon returning to Buffalo on Monday, Hamlin was greeted by Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bills general manager Brandon Beane, among other staff. Returning with Hamlin and his family to Buffalo was Bills assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards, who had been in Cincinnati with Hamlin since he was admitted to the hospital on Monday night. Beane had previously spent several days in Cincinnati with Hamlin, while McDermott and the team returned to Buffalo in the early-morning hours on Tuesday before their game against the Bengals was eventually canceled later in the week.
“We’re happy to have him back,” said McDermott of Hamlin’s return to Buffalo. “He’s a little bit tired, but it was good to get to see him in person for the first time in a while.”
With the regular season now complete, the Bills (13-3) enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host the Miami Dolphins (9-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.