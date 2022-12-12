ORCHARD PARK — As the old saying goes, revenge is a dish best served cold. That was certainly the case for the Bills in their wet and windy 20-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, avenging a Week 9 defeat to the team and improving Buffalo’s winning streak to four straight games. The Bills (10-3) remain atop both the divisional and conference standings, with another revenge game, against the Miami Dolphins coming up next week.

“Good to get a win,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “In particular against a good football team, well-coached team that played extremely hard - that plays extremely hard. “

