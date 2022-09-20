ORCHARD PARK — Since the Buffalo Bills’ rise to prominence has reached its full scale, there isn’t much left for this team to cross off its list in terms of historic accomplishments — outside of a Super Bowl championship, of course.

But there was one more thing for Buffalo to conquer as it took the field against the Tennessee Titans, and that was to win a Monday Night Football game in front of their home fans for the first time since 1994. Buffalo accomplished that feat with ease, as for the second consecutive week, the Bills flexed on their opponent, trouncing the visiting Titans, 41-7, with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills’ offensive starters running roughshod over the Tennessee defense through about three quarters of action. It was Buffalo’s 20th straight victory that has come by 10 points or more, tying the NFL record set by the Chicago Bears from 1941-42.

