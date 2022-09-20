ORCHARD PARK — Since the Buffalo Bills’ rise to prominence has reached its full scale, there isn’t much left for this team to cross off its list in terms of historic accomplishments — outside of a Super Bowl championship, of course.
But there was one more thing for Buffalo to conquer as it took the field against the Tennessee Titans, and that was to win a Monday Night Football game in front of their home fans for the first time since 1994. Buffalo accomplished that feat with ease, as for the second consecutive week, the Bills flexed on their opponent, trouncing the visiting Titans, 41-7, with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills’ offensive starters running roughshod over the Tennessee defense through about three quarters of action. It was Buffalo’s 20th straight victory that has come by 10 points or more, tying the NFL record set by the Chicago Bears from 1941-42.
It was another showcase effort for Allen, Diggs and the Buffalo aerial attack, which lit up Tennessee in front of a capacity crowd inside Highmark Stadium. After scuffling a bit out of the gate defensively, the Bills settled in and found their rhythm against an undermanned Titans team that had no answers for Allen, Diggs and the list of other receivers at the Bills quarterbacks’ disposal.
As far as the Titans, after scoring on their opening drive, there wasn’t much left to be said for a group that failed to string productive plays together and extended only two drives that finished inside Bills territory. Buffalo’s defense bulled its neck as the game progressed and allowed Tennessee to gain just 187 yards of total offense, its lowest mark since Week 6 of the 2018 season.
Buffalo marched to 2-0, doing so relatively easily, as the Titans failed to muster much resistance in another Bills blowout victory. Here are Five Takeaways from an exciting night in Orchard Park:
After failing to slow the former Offensive Player of the Year, running back Derrick Henry, in recent matchups, the Bills’ defense did an incredible job against the Titans’ running back on Monday night. Henry finished the game with just 25 yards on 13 carries, the second-lowest rushing total of his career (minimum 13 carries).
“He hit one off tackle early in the game, but then it looked like we settled in after that,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott, recalling Henry’s longest gain of the night, a nine-yard rush on the Titans’ first drive of the game. “I think it’s a result of an all in all good game plan by the coaches and the players executing at a high level.”
The burly running back had limited room to run all night, with the Bills’ defense putting forth a team effort featuring the services of rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, both of whom provided solid run support.
While there was plenty to celebrate for the Bills’ defense, which held the Titans to their lowest scoring output since Week 6 of the 2019 season, there were also several points of concern that arose due to various injuries to several significant pieces of the Buffalo resistance.
Just before halftime, on a short pass to the left side, Dane Jackson came up to make a tackle on Titans receiver Treylon Burks and was injured while doing so. During the play, Edmunds had come on strong from the opposite side and delivered a blow to Jackson’s head area, causing his neck to spring back violently. Jackson remained down on the field for an extended time and was later taken from the playing surface in the back of an ambulance. The Bills later reported Jackson had movement in all of his extremities and that he was being taken to ECMC for further evaluation, including a CT scan and X-rays.
Elsewhere on the Bills’ defense, Micah Hyde also suffered an injury to the head/neck area, and his status is unknown. Jordan Phillips was the third Bills’ defensive player to leave the game after suffering a hamstring injury. All three players did not return to the game.
Stefon Diggs has returned to his 2020 First-Team All-Pro form to begin the season. Against Tennessee, he went off for 12 receptions, his most as a Bill, for 148 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, including a 46-yard bomb which put the Bills ahead 24-7 with 10:18 remaining in the third quarter. It was the first time in his career he recorded 10-plus receptions, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns in a single game. Diggs’ performance against the Titans increased his season totals to 20 receptions, 270 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Those are as many receptions, just 18 fewer receiving yards and two more touchdowns than he had through three games during his All-Pro campaign two seasons ago.
“It’s Stefon Diggs. We know he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, receiver in the game right now, and I trust him implicitly,” Allen said. “I love that guy. He works his tail off.”
While he stole the show with his massive individual effort, Diggs wasn’t the only Bills pass catcher who stepped up in the absence of No. 2 wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was out with an ankle injury. Fullback/tight end Reggie Gilliam made an appearance early on, taking a fullback screen pass which came off play action 11 yards to the end zone to help give the Bills their first lead of the game at 7-0 with 5:53 to go in the opening frame. He later added another catch for six yards.
“(Anybody who’s ever seen him) knows Reggie’s ability when he has the ball in his hands,” Poyer said.
Jake Kumerow appeared to be the team’s planned replacement for the injured Davis, as Kumerow played 78% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps, the most he’s participated in since joining the team. He rewarded the team’s confidence in him with two catches for 50 yards, including a long reception of 39 yards and an 11-yard reception which helped extend the Bills’ opening scoring drive.
The Bills are rolling right now.
But there’s no way around it — the Dolphins’ performance in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday put the NFL on notice that this team is a potential threat to disrupt the AFC hierarchy.
To begin his career, Miami QB Tua Tagavailoa has, for the most part, played uninspiring football. But it wouldn’t be wise to downplay the gravity of his 469-yard, six-touchdown performance the other night. The Dolphins quarterback is equipped with elite weapons in speedy wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
“The quickest way to make the playoffs is winning your division. We got some teams playing really well right now,” Allen said. “I know it’s early on in the season. But this Dolphins team is playing very good football and we got to be ready.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.