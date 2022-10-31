ORCHARD PARK — At times, the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football wasn’t pretty. But in the end, a win is a win.
Perhaps Dion Dawkins said it best:
“We got a couple C’s, we got a couple D’s, like who cares. A passing grade is a passing grade,” said the Bills’ left tackle.
Buffalo moved past the visiting Packers, 27-17, to improve to 6-1 for the first time since the 1993 season.
Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense put forth an up-and-down performance, cruising throughout the first half before turnovers plagued the team’s second-half effort. The Buffalo defense dominated the first half before faltering a bit in the later stages of the game when it allowed the Green Bay running game to find momentum and open the door for a couple of big plays created by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ passing game.
The Bills jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held a 24-7 advantage at the half but were outscored 10-3 over the final two quarters, with two Allen interceptions limiting Buffalo’s opportunities to put the Packers away.
Following Allen’s second interception of the game, which came inside the Green Bay five-yard line with 10:12 remaining, the Packers drove 95 yards on eight plays, completing a long scoring drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Samori Toure to cut their deficit to 27-17 with 6:23 remaining. But that was as close as Green Bay would get, as Buffalo worked nearly four minutes off the clock on the ensuing possession before punting the ball back to the Packers, who began at their own 17 and drove the ball to the Buffalo 37-yard line before Mason Crosby missed a 55-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.
Allen and the Bills’ offense came back onto the field to kneel out the final seconds as Buffalo won its fourth straight game while sending Green Bay packing following their fourth straight defeat.
There was plenty to discuss from the Bills’ latest victory, another in primetime. Here are my Five Takeaways from Buffalo’s win over the Packers:
POYER INJURY
One of the most significant moments of the game came during the second half when Jordan Poyer exited on the Packers’ final drive of the third quarter. The Bills’ safety was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an elbow injury.
“It was just a weird play,” said Poyer. “Trying to make a tackle, and my arm got caught in a bad spot.”
In the locker room postgame, Poyer said he felt a pop when he sustained the injury, which is to the same elbow that left him sidelined for much of the preseason. Poyer’s elbow appeared a bit swollen as he spoke with reporters.
“It felt like a pop,” said Poyer. “Staying positive about it.”
Poyer, who has performed well when healthy, has endured several injuries this season, which has limited his availability. Poyer previously missed the Bills’ Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins and their Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is a significant season for Poyer, who is in search of a lucrative contract extension following his All-Pro campaign in 2021.
“I know it’s been kind of a frustrating year for me,” said Poyer. “But I’ve been through things before.”
Aside from Poyer, the Bills came out of the win over Green Bay unscathed injury-wise.
ALLEN THRIVES EARLY, STRUGGLES LATE
The Bills’ quarterback had things going early on, firing two touchdown passes in the first half.
The first of Allen’s touchdown passes went to Dawson Knox on a second-and-goal from the one-yard line, when the QB escaped the pocket, appeared as if he was going to run it into the end zone, only to draw three Packers to him before flipping it over the group of defenders’ heads to a wide-open Knox. It was Knox’s second straight game with a touchdown reception.
“There was a defensive end there, and I was just trying to beat him to the edge, then two guys peeled off Dawson, so it was a little flick,” said Allen.
The second of Allen’s scoring strikes was a beauty of a play, with Allen firing a “trust throw” to Stefon Diggs, who tracked down the pass for a 26-yard touchdown to help push Buffalo’s lead to 14-0 with 14:53 remaining in the opening half. Allen released the throw before Diggs had broken free of his defender, but as soon as the pass was thrown, Diggs proceeded to gain space between him and Rasul Douglas, sped to the spot Allen aimed for, and secured the scoring reception.
“Those are the fun ones,” said Allen of his touchdown pass to Diggs.
After his scoring reception, Diggs had something to say to the Green Bay cornerback, which was one of several emotional moments involving Diggs throughout the game.
As each team took the field during warm-ups, Diggs bickered with Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander, with the two barking back and forth, which caused an official to step between the two.
“I don’t know who the (expletive) started it,” said Diggs postgame. “But I finished it.”
Diggs finished with a team-high six receptions for 108 yards — his fifth 100-yard effort through the Bills’ first seven games. After the win over the Packers, Alexander was asked by Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino about the exchange between him and the Bills’ receiver.
“I was just keeping it real with him,” said Alexander. “I told him you couldn’t mess with me, and he was a little boy.”
That’s a questionable take on what took place on the field on Sunday, when Diggs toyed with the Green Bay secondary at times, coming up with a number of critical catches.
“He’s doing a great job with his route running,” said Allen. “That’s Stefon Diggs.”
Allen’s hot start faded during the second half when he threw both of his interceptions. The Bills’ QB finished the first half 8 of 11 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the second half 5-of-14 for 89 yards and two interceptions.
“Got a little out of groove and did some uncharacteristic things,” said Allen of his second-half effort. “I can’t make those decisions and put our team in a position where the only way a team gets back in it is by turning the ball over.”
Allen’s first interception was picked off by Douglas, who Allen did not appear to see, as the Packers’ cornerback sprinted into the passing lane once Allen released the ball to secure the takeaway. The second interception Allen got a bit careless as he tried to throw the ball away and fired a low throw near Gabe Davis, which Alexander dove for and scooped before it hit the turf.
“Two stupid ones, had no business throwing,” Allen said. “The second one was just trying to dirt it and didn’t dirt it.”
As the Bills’ have cruised through the first half of their schedule, one thing they will be fighting for the remainder of the regular season will be those careless moments. When you’re able to control so many games early on, as the Bills have this season, it can be a challenge for teams to maintain focus until the final seconds tick off the clock. But in the NFL, where we’ve seen so many massive comebacks take place, Buffalo must remain on its Ps and Qs from the starting gun to the final horn.
GOOD DAY FOR RUNNING GAME
The Bills’ running game was productive in the win over Green Bay, totaling 153 yards on 27 carries, an average of 5.7 yards per tote. Isaiah McKenzie scored the Bills’ lone rushing touchdown, taking a handoff from Allen before gaining the edge and scampering for a seven-yard score. It was a good moment for McKenzie, who drew the ire of Bills fans following his performance in Buffalo’s Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Devin Singletary maintained his role as the team’s featured back, gaining 67 yards on 14 carries, including a 30-yard run that helped set up the Bills’ opening touchdown drive. On the third play of the possession, Singletary used a Dion Dawkins block to burst through the line of scrimmage and romp his way to the chunk play.
James Cook was exciting to watch against Green Bay, totaling 76 yards from scrimmage on six touches, including a 41-yard catch and run and a 17-yard rush. Cook struggled a bit to begin his first professional season but has since made a few big plays in Buffalo’s most recent matchups. The Bills appear to be gaining more and more trust in their rookie running back.
“He played well,” McDermott said. “He was playing fast.”
Buffalo’s offensive line was a work in progress to begin the year, but that work has appeared to pay off as this unit seems to be getting better week by week.
MILANO, INTERIOR D-LINE STEP UP
As the games go by, it becomes more and more apparent that Matt Milano is one of the most valuable players, not only of this Bills’ defense but of any defensive unit in the league. Milano plays fast and physical and also has a knack for coming up with splash plays, including during the win over the Packers when he snared an interception on a pass that was tipped at the line by Tim Settle.
“He hasn’t changed. He’s been doing this for years now, “said McDermott of Milano. “He plays extremely intense. He flies around.”
Settle also put forth a solid effort against Green Bay, helping propel Buffalo’s interior defensive line to a productive night. Settle sacked Rodgers on the Packers’ opening drive of the game.
“Tim said the other day, he was like, ‘I’m going to go crazy, I’m going to get a sack. I’m going to pop it off this week,’ “said Von Miller. “So just because you say things and say we’re going to blow guys out, it doesn’t always happen. But it feels good when you can point out the positive things that people say earlier in the week, and it actually happens.”
MOVING FORWARD
Buffalo looks ahead to a road matchup with the New York Jets (5-3), who are enjoying a resurgent season that’s been propelled by a solid defense and a productive running game. New York’s rookie running back, Breece Hall, recently went down with a season-ending injury, but the Jets didn’t blink as they quickly brought in a quality replacement in former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.
Before the season began, many Bills fans circled both games against the Jets as sure victories for the Bills. But now, with the Jets having performed well through eight weeks, this matchup suddenly has a big-game feel to it.
