Sunday’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins will be a bitter pill for the Bills to swallow.

A game the banged-up Bills dominated in almost every facet came down to the final play when Josh Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie, who was tackled in bounds after a 12-yard gain, which resulted in the last few seconds ticking off the clock and providing the host Dolphins with one of the most significant victories in their recent history. Upon making the reception, McKenzie ran wide toward the sideline rather than continuing straight up the field and was brought under tackle at the Miami 41-yard line with the clock still running. It was a decision he second-guessed after the game.

