Sunday’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins will be a bitter pill for the Bills to swallow.
A game the banged-up Bills dominated in almost every facet came down to the final play when Josh Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie, who was tackled in bounds after a 12-yard gain, which resulted in the last few seconds ticking off the clock and providing the host Dolphins with one of the most significant victories in their recent history. Upon making the reception, McKenzie ran wide toward the sideline rather than continuing straight up the field and was brought under tackle at the Miami 41-yard line with the clock still running. It was a decision he second-guessed after the game.
“I was trying to get out of bounds,” said McKenzie postgame. “I knew (Tyler Bass’) range, so I was trying to get out of bounds and also get up field. ... There was nine seconds left, and I was trying to get to the hash, and I kind of got bumped and threw the ball to the ref, and it kind of went down from there. If I could take it back, I would probably just go up field, take it down, put it on the hash myself and then live to fight another down.”
McKenzie’s reception concluded a seven-play 36-yard drive that spanned the final 1:33 after Buffalo was given one last chance to win the game with the Dolphins incurring a safety of their own doing on a punt that went off the foot of Thomas Morstead and bounced off the backside of Trent Sherfield, who was blocking, and ricocheted out of the back of the end zone. The safety brought the Miami lead from four points to two, which meant all Buffalo needed to ensure a victory was a field goal. And with plenty of time remaining on the clock (1:25) due in part to a questionable decision to pass on third-and-11 from the Dolphins’ own end zone, which stopped the clock, and a free kick upcoming, it appeared the Allen-led Bills’ offense was poised to place Tyler Bass in position to kick a game-winning field goal. After all, it was Allen, one of the game’s elite gunslingers for the past few seasons, and there was over a minute remaining on the clock — a lifetime for a passer of Allen’s caliber.
But the final play went awry, with Miami creating pressure and forcing Allen to escape, which forced him to flip it to McKenzie in the middle of the field. McKenzie then tried to stretch the play to the sideline, which proved fatal for Buffalo as the final seconds ran off the clock with Allen and company, along with the officials who had to go a long way to retrieve the ball, hurrying the new line of scrimmage with their hopes of spiking the ball and stopping the clock evaporated in front of their eyes.
Based on the statistics, Buffalo dominated the ballgame, outgaining Miami 497-212 while running 90 offensive plays to the Dolphins’ 39. Buffalo possessed the ball for 40:40 while Miami held possession for just 19:20. Allen finished the game an astounding 42 of 63 passing for 400 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.
A game that featured just one lead change had no shortage of drama. Let’s dive in with my Five Takeaways from Sunday’s game:
WALKING WOUNDED
The Bills entered this game about as banged-up as a team could be. With four members of its starting secondary, safeties Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot), and cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Tre’Davious White (knee-PUP list), all ruled out, and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) also ruled out for the game, along with starting center Mitch Morse (elbow).
As well as those who were declared inactive pregame, several Bills players suffered injuries of varying degrees throughout the course of what developed into a four-quarter dogfight.
Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was seen in a walking boot after the game after exiting in the first half with an ankle injury, while rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a hand injury during the game but returned to action. After the game, Allen was seen by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe entering the X-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium, where he was reportedly having his throwing hand examined.
Buffalo incurred considerable losses along its offensive line, with starting right tackle Spencer Brown leaving the game in the first half with heat illness. Starting right guard Ryan Bates was evaluated for a head injury and second-string center Greg Van Roten also left the game in the second half, which brought Buffalo down to its third string at the position, Greg Mancz. Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie each left the game due to the heat but returned after undergoing treatment, while Stefon Diggs was also forced to the sideline a few times, but it was unclear what his ailment was.
“Guys were going down,” said Sean McDermott postgame. “Some of it heat-related and some of it injury-related.”
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
Buffalo also sabotaged itself on a number of occasions which more directly led to its ultimate demise than the status of its depleted roster. With a two-point margin separating these two teams, there were plays to be made by the Bills that they failed to make. In the end, those failures cost them a winnable game.
On a second-and-goal from the Miami 11-yard line, with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter, Gabe Davis dropped a pass from Josh Allen, with Miami’s Keion Crossen providing the coverage in the end zone. Two plays later, Buffalo was forced into a field goal attempt, which Tyler Bass knocked in from 30 yards to regain Buffalo’s lead at 17-14. In a game decided by two points, Davis’ dropped touchdown proved costly, as it would have given Buffalo at least a 20-14 lead.
Following a Miami punt, on the Bills’ next drive the field goal unit failed to do its job, as Bass missed from 38 yards wide to the left after the kick was tipped near the line. the missed kick gave Miami the ball at their own 28-yard line, and six plays later, the Dolphins found the end zone on the three-yard run from Edmonds, which proved to be the difference in the game. It was a costly two-drive stretch for the Buffalo offense and special teams, which had its chances to help its team win the game but failed to come up with the tough plays, and even some easy ones, en route to a tough divisional defeat.
MISSING IN ACTION
There was no question Morse’s absence hurt the Bills in this game. Without its starting center, the Bills allowed Allen to be sacked four times and pressured on many more occasions. Miami pass rusher Melvin Ingram III downed Allen twice and also hopped on a sack-fumble created by Holland which ended Buffalo’s second possession of the game. The turnover helped lead to the Dolphins’ first touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive, tying the game 7-7 on a one-yard run from Edmonds with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Van Roten was not very good before exiting and eventually Mancz turned out to be serviceable in limited action on Sunday. The backup duo has proven it’s by no means capable of filling in for Morse for any extended period this season. Interior offensive line, including drafting the heir apparent to Morse should be focuses for Buffalo in the draft this offseason.
WHAT’S IT MEAN?
The year was 2011. The Bills were under then-head coach Chan Gailey and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, off to a 2-0 start entering a Week 3 matchup against the AFC East rival New England Patriots, who were also 2-0. After falling behind 14-0 after the first quarter, Buffalo came storming back, outscoring New England, 34-17 over the remaining three quarters to secure a critical 34-31 divisional victory and remain unbeaten. But more importantly, with the win, the Bills seized possession of the AFC East division lead.
With the big win, after a decade of struggle, things were finally looking up for Buffalo. But fast forward 14 weeks later, and the Bills finished the season 6-10, including a season-long losing streak of seven games that dropped them to a last-place finish in the East.
Should one expect this Dolphins team to fall off as quickly as the Fitzmagic-powered Bills did? No. But the point remains that the NFL regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. And there is still a long way to go before the division will be decided. These two teams play again in mid-December when the Dolphins will be forced to deal with the Buffalo cold rather than the Bills roasting in the Miami heat.
ALL OR NOTHING
While the loss to Miami by no means dashes the Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations, it further brings into question this team’s ability to win close games. Last season, Buffalo finished 0-6 in games decided by one possession. They’ve started the ’22 campaign 0-1 in one-possession games and will be forced to go back to the drawing board as they prepare for another difficult matchup, with conference opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, next Sunday at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
