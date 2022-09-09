The Buffalo Bills are who we thought they were.
Under the national spotlight, Buffalo appeared every bit of the Super Bowl contender they were expected to be, trouncing the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in their building in Thursday night’s NFL season opener.
Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense rolled their way to a dominant effort, which was outdone only by the performance of the Buffalo defense. The Bills forced three Rams turnovers and sacked Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times, including two sacks from former Rams pass rusher Von Miller, who was playing in his first game with the Bills. Buffalo controlled Thursday’s game as, despite turning the ball over four times, the Allen-led attack finished 9 of 10 on third downs while outgaining LA in yards 413-243, including 297 yards and three passing touchdowns from Allen, who finished 26 of 31 passing with two interceptions. One of the picks wasn’t necessarily his fault, but more on that later.
The Bills received the opening kickoff and quickly marched 75 yards in nine plays over the first 5:04 of the first quarter to score the game’s first touchdown on a 26-yard connection from Allen to a wide-open Gabe Davis, who was running free after the Rams’ defense bit on the Bills’ play action. The opening-drive score was a sign of things to come, as after being bogged down by three first-half turnovers, Buffalo regained its rhythm and rolled to what turned out to be an easy win.
“We needed to win a game,” said Allen, trying to downplay the gravity of Thursday’s season-opening victory. “We needed to execute the way we know we can execute and just try to win a game. That’s all. 1-0 each week is our mind-set. Playoff caliber. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Here are Five Takeaways from the Bills’ opening night victory:
ALLEN OUTSTANDING
Aside from the two interceptions, Allen was outstanding while working the ball to seven different receivers, including his top two targets, Stefon Diggs and Davis, who combined for a massive night. Diggs finished with 122 yards on eight receptions, including a 53-yard touchdown catch that put the Bills ahead 31-10 with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. Davis went for 88 yards and a TD on four catches, while Isaiah McKenzie added a seven-yard TD catch to rebound from an early drop that resulted in Allen’s first interception. It was not a good start for McKenzie, but the Bills stuck with him, and he came through with the TD reception later in the game to help put Buffalo ahead 17-10.
“That second half, that’s who we want to be,” Allen said. “Going out there and executing the way we expect ourselves to execute.”
Allen was in his bag throughout the evening, attacking all levels of the defense with incredible success. The Bills QB completed his first 10 throws before the interception caused by McKenzie’s drop and went on to complete 83.9 percent of his throws for the game.
“He’s a creature,” said Miller of Allen. “He’s the leader of our team. We kind of follow his lead. He’s a tough guy... Had a lot of success tonight, and we just fed off each other. And that’s the games you want to play in.”
DORSEY’S DELIGHT
In his first opportunity to call plays during a regular season game, new Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey shined, helping guide the Bills’ offense to a highly successful evening. How the Bills were able to find such success on the offensive side of the ball against LA was most impressive.
Entering the game, Buffalo was wary of LA’s vaunted defensive front, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. But on Thursday, the Bills’ new-look offensive line, including former Rams guard Rodger Saffold, who is now with Buffalo, handled Donald and company. At the same time, Allen aided their effort by getting the ball out quickly upon dropping back to pass, which allowed the Bills to neutralize one of LA’s strengths defensively — its pass rush.
“Let’s not forget what the offensive line was able to do,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “Giving Josh time to get it to those guys.”
The Bills had receivers running wide open throughout the evening. Along with the many openings in the passing game, Bills RBs found room to run when provided the opportunity, with lead back Devin Singletary finishing with eight carries for 48 yards, including two runs of 10 yards or more. Allen also had a solid night running the football, finishing with a team-high 10 carries for 56 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
PASS RUSH PERFECTION
As well as the Bills’ offense performed on Thursday night, the Bills’ defense, specifically the pass rush, was equally as impressive, with prized free agent acquisition Von Miller leading the charge with a couple of sacks against his former team.
“We’ve got a great unit. And we’ve got a great coaching staff as well,” Miller said. “It was a great day. It always feels good to go out there and do your job.”
Five players recorded at least one sack against the Rams, including second-year pass rusher Boogie Basham, who also came away with an interception midway through the fourth quarter that he tipped to himself at the line of scrimmage before securing the catch as he fell to the ground. Jordan Phillips and A.J. Epenesa each finished the game with 1.5 sacks, while Greg Rousseau also downed Stafford for a sack.
One potentially worrisome note was the absence of Ed Oliver after the Bills DT exited with an injury early during the first half. Per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, Oliver was seen in a walking boot in the locker room after the game. His status is unknown.
YOUNG CORNERS HOLD UP
The Bills’ youthful secondary performed admirably against one of the league’s vaunted passing attacks, with rookie sixth-round pick Christian Benford getting the start and first-round pick Kaiir Elam mixing in alongside Dane Jackson, who lined up on the other side of the Bills’ rookies. Jackson was particularly impactful, recording an interception that came in a significant spot following a fumble from rookie RB James Cook early in the game.
Elam and Benford held their own and appear set to rotate at the position for the immediate future.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had a big game, finishing with game highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (128), while also adding a touchdown grab which came on a beautifully thrown ball from Stafford.
Outside of the highlight throw and catch from Stafford to Kupp, the Rams QB’s night was ordinary, as he finished with just 240 passing yards and a touchdown against three interceptions.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Bills will have a long wait before they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, with kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m. in Orchard Park.
Tennessee has had Buffalo’s number in recent seasons. That includes last year’s heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Titans, which came after Allen slipped and fell on a fourth down play, failing to reach the end zone from the three-yard line and turning the ball over on downs to allow Tennessee to kneel out the remaining seconds on the clock.
