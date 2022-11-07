EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As the media entered the Buffalo Bills’ locker room following the team’s 20-17 defeat to the New York Jets, a solitary Josh Allen sat despondently inside his locker with a blank look on his face as he gazed at the wall opposite him.

Sunday’s loss was an ugly one for the Bills — a defeat Allen appeared to take personally. The Bills’ quarterback put forth a subpar performance against the Jets while committing two critical mistakes, both ugly interceptions, which he thought cost his team the game.

