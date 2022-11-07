EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As the media entered the Buffalo Bills’ locker room following the team’s 20-17 defeat to the New York Jets, a solitary Josh Allen sat despondently inside his locker with a blank look on his face as he gazed at the wall opposite him.
Sunday’s loss was an ugly one for the Bills — a defeat Allen appeared to take personally. The Bills’ quarterback put forth a subpar performance against the Jets while committing two critical mistakes, both ugly interceptions, which he thought cost his team the game.
“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive),” said Allen of his performance. “I made some bad decisions tonight, and it really cost our team.”
Buffalo struggled to get out of its own way throughout the afternoon, with Allen’s miscues standing out among an overall poor effort from the Bills in Week 9. There’s plenty to discuss as Buffalo looks ahead to a daunting matchup with the red-hot Minnesota Vikings (7-1) next week. Here are my Five Takeaways from the Bills’ loss to the Jets:
ALLEN’S FAILURES
One play into the loss to the Jets, Allen’s afternoon appeared off to a hot start, but the tide suddenly turned. Soon after launching a 42-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs on the first play from scrimmage, Allen’s disappointing performance began, as two plays later, he threw his first interception of the game.
The first-quarter interception was about as questionable of a decision as you’ll see a quarterback make, with Allen throwing the ball directly to a waiting Jordan Whitehead, who had cut in front of the Bills’ quarterback’s intended target, Dawson Knox. Allen admitted after the game that he never saw Whitehead before making the throw.
“I thought Dawson was out there by himself,” recalled Allen of his first interception of the night. “But obviously, he wasn’t.”
The second of Allen’s interceptions came in a critical spot after the Buffalo defense had created a second-half turnover on a Von Miller strip-sack of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Two plays after the defense produced the takeaway, Allen was picked off for the second time, again firing a pass directly to a Jets defender, Sauce Gardner.
“Just dropping back, trying to make a play and obviously didn’t see the guy,” said Allen. “But credit to those guys. They came out, they played hard and had a great game plan.”
The Jets’ defense gave Allen fits throughout the game, entering the contest with a solid game plan and making the adjustments needed throughout the course of the game to help thwart areas where Buffalo began to find success.
Despite putting forth a quality first half in which Allen found Stefon Diggs five times for 93 yards, the Bills’ top pass-catching combination failed to link up throughout the second half, which forced Buffalo to go to its running game. Allen worked his way to a big night running the football, totaling 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, including a 36-yard scoring run. With that said, it was a tough go for Buffalo’s running backs, as Devin Singletary and James Cook combined to carry the ball 12 times for 39 yards, an average of 3.25 yards per tote.
All in all, it was an evening to forget for the Buffalo offense, which also saw Gabe Davis endure some struggles, including a significant drop on a third-down opportunity during the first half and failing to reel in Allen’s final throw, a desperation heave on fourth-and-21, which went through Davis’ outstretched arms. Gardner applied solid coverage on the play, and it wasn’t the easiest of catches to make. But Davis certainly had an opportunity to make a big play and, as he has at times this season, failed to do so.
Davis had registered just three drops entering Week 9, per Pro Football Reference, but his struggles catching the football have gone beyond the numbers this season. Buffalo was expecting a lot out of its No. 2 wide receiver this season, and outside of a massive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Davis’ performance this season has been underwhelming.
While the struggles Allen endured against the Jets stand out above the other challenges the team faced throughout the course of the game, there is no denying that Buffalo has a dearth of capable talent at the wide receiver position. When the Jets took Diggs away during the second half by using more two-high safety looks, the Bills’ passing game shut down.
“In the first half, they played a lot more man (coverage),” said Diggs on what adjustments the Jets made to take him away as the game progressed. “In the second half, they did a lot more two-high (safeties), and that’s why we went to the run game.”
Last season, Knox was a significant factor in Buffalo’s aerial attack, and much like Davis, he has also been a relative nonfactor in the early going this season. Knox has totaled 17 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown through six games played. Outside of his 171-yard, two-touchdown explosion against Pittsburgh, Davis has recorded 15 receptions for 280 yards and two scores in his other six games played.
If you had asked me a few weeks ago whether or not this Bills’ offense was in need of an influx of talent, such as what they would receive with the addition of a player the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., I would have been reticent to say yes. Now, watching the Bills’ offense struggle to find consistency the way it has each of the past two weeks, I believe acquiring added weaponry along the outside is undoubtedly something the Bills should look into if provided the opportunity to sign OBJ.
With that said, Allen’s struggles the past two weeks extend beyond a lack of weapons along the outside. His timing and decision-making have been faulty as of late, which is surely more worrisome than any personnel concerns the team may be facing. Allen finished the loss to the Jets 18 of 34 for 205 yards and two picks. Those numbers amounted to a 46.8 passer rating
If Buffalo hopes to satisfy the high expectations with which it entered the season, it needs its quarterback to be at his best, as he was for much of the team’s first six games. The Bills cannot afford many more performances such as the one we saw from Allen against New York.
POROUS RUN DEFENSE
For the most part, the Bills’ defense fared well against the Jets, holding them to just 20 points while limiting Wilson to just 154 yards and a touchdown on 18 of 25 passing. That said, Buffalo’s resistance faltered against the Jets’ running game, mainly down the stretch and on New York’s final drive.
On the possession that turned in the game-winning field goal, the Jets traveled from their own four-yard line to the Bills’ on 12 plays, 10 of those being run plays. On the game-winning scoring drive, New York ran for 77 of its 174 total rushing yards, including scampers of 16, 17 and 15 yards. Michael Carter finished the game as the team’s leading rusher, recording 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
The Bills’ ability to slow opposing running games has been a concern all season long, and the level of anxiety in that regard reached a boiling point on the final drive against New York. Buffalo’s revamped defensive line has vastly improved upon its pass-rushing ability this season. But the Bills must find an answer to its run-stuffing woes and fast, as one of the league’s top running backs, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, comes to Orchard Park next week. Cook has averaged 4.9 yards per attempt this season.
“That’s something we have to seriously look at,” said McDermott on the team’s struggles defending against the run. “That’s where the game starts — up front and the run defense. You can’t allow a team to run the ball on you like that.”
JAMES COOK(ING)
One positive takeaway from the loss to the Jets was the increased involvement of James Cook in the Bills’ offense. While Buffalo brought in pass-catching back Nyheim Hines before the trade deadline, Cook made his claim as a mainstay with a solid performance against the Jets. Cook finished with four carries for 15 yards and added a couple of catches for 18 yards.
Cook’s speed and explosiveness have the potential to provide the Bills with an added element offensively. And with the team’s group of pass-catchers struggling the way it has in recent weeks, perhaps a potential solution to Buffalo’s recent passing game woes is providing Cook with added touches, both as a runner and along the outside as a receiver.
LOOKING AHEAD
Buffalo’s loss to New York is significant, as it places the Jets just one game behind the Bills in the loss column and drops Buffalo’s record within the AFC East to 0-2. The Bills previously fell to the Miami Dolphins, 21-19, in Week 3.
“Overall, we didn’t play well enough to win today,” McDermott said. “That starts with me. We have too look at that and get into a better rhythm.”
Meanwhile, the Jets, who forged a four-game winning streak before losing to the New England Patriots, 22-17, last week, remain red-hot after earning their fifth win in six games. New York (6-3) is now closing in on Buffalo with the season’s midpoint having come and gone.
Entering the year, many believed the Bills (6-2) would run away with another ‘East’ title. But with the Jets performing well and the Dolphins (6-3) continuing to gain steam under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, Buffalo had better get back on track and quickly, or they will soon find themselves in a struggle for divisional supremacy.
With another difficult matchup coming up next week against the Vikings, the Bills are suddenly at a crossroads. Where will this team go following two straight subpar efforts?
