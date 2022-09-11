New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants rallied from a 13-point hole and took a risk by going for a two-point conversion for the winning points in a 21-20 escape over the host Tennessee Titans to open the season Sunday in Nashville.

Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed wide left on a 47-yard field goal on the last play.

FieldLevelMedia

