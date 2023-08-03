The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday the release of redesigned New York Giants and New York Jets custom license plates one month before the start of the NFL season.
Giants and Jets fans can visit the DMV web site to order the plates for passenger and commercian vehicles. The DMV also recently revealed a redesigned Buffalo Bills custom license plate.
