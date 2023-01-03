CINCINNATI — After Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital during Monday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo’s loyal fan base and NFL fans around the league opened their wallets to lend support to the Bills injured defensive player.
Since his days playing for the University of Pittsburgh, Hamlin has operated The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, which the foundation’s GoFundMe page describes as a vehicle that allows Hamlin to deliver a positive impact. After the Bills safety went down with a reported cardiac arrest during Monday’s game, fans all over the country and the world began donating to Hamlin’s foundation and quickly ran up the tab more than $5 million. As of Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., the foundation’s GoFundMe account had accumulated $5,595,450, well over its proposed $2,500 goal.
