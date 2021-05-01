Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu were selected in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, becoming the highest Syracuse University tandem chosen in the past 20 years.
Cisco was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 65 overall pick to begin the third round. Melifonwu went off the board with the No. 101 pick later in the round to the Detroit Lions.
Cisco, the 6-foot-1 and 216-pound All-American safety, was selected faster than any Orange player since 2013 when Justin Pugh was taken in the first round.
Cisco left SU following his junior year as the FBS active career leader with 13 interceptions despite suffering a season-ending torn ACL two games into the 2020 campaign.
He posted a workout video to social media earlier this week and expects to be full-go for summer training camp.
The ball-hawking safety should compete for immediate playing time on the rebuilding Jaguars under new head coach Urban Meyer.
Cisco will unite with former Atlantic Coast Conference foes from Clemson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, who were each chosen by Jacksonville in the first round.
Melifonwu, the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound cornerback, brings the physical style to the secondary that first-year coach Dan Campbell craves. He should also have a chance to carve out an immediate role on a team expected to be in development mode.
The former SU standouts were the first Orange pairing selected among the top 101 picks since 2001 when the trio of cornerback Will Allen (22 overall), defensive tackle Eric Downing (75), and linebacker Morlon Greenwood (88) were all swept off the board in the top three rounds.
Their former SU secondary mate, Trill Williams, could hear his name called between Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
