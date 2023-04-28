SU seeks best draft showing in decade

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, playing against Notre Dame on Oct. 29 at the JMA Wireless Dome, was drafted Friday night in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Dennis Nett/dnett syracuse.com

Syracuse University offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Bergeron became the highest player selected from the Orange since Justin Pugh was drafted in the first round in 2013.

