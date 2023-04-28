Syracuse University offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
Bergeron became the highest player selected from the Orange since Justin Pugh was drafted in the first round in 2013.
The 6-foot-5, 318-pound offensive tackle from Victoriaville, Quebec, figures to compete for a rotational role initially and could begin as a guard, which was the position announced when the pick was revealed.
The Falcons surrendered a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to trade up six spots for Bergeron, likely targeting his versatility for the upcoming season combined with his long-term starting potential.
Bergeron — a two-time All-ACC honoree — started 39 games at offensive tackle over his four-year SU career.
He was graded as the No. 4 overall offensive lineman in the FBS by Pro Football Focus College this past season, allowing just five sacks and accruing only three penalties in 686 snaps at left tackle.
Bergeron was touted mostly for his run-blocking by draft analysts. Atlanta selected star Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round Thursday and was one of only three NFL teams with a rushing play percentage above 50 last season.
Bergeron was a team captain for SU this past year and the recipient of the Ben Schwartzwalder Award, presented annually to an exemplary player with leadership skills that “exemplifies the hard-nosed approach of the program.”
He was invited to the Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, and was rated as a top-10 offensive tackle on the board of most draft experts. He was forecasted as a second-round pick by NFL Mock Draft Database and appeared in the late first round of some mock drafts.
