AKWESASNE — Akwesasne’s own Carey Terrance Jr. is headed to the big show and can’t be happier with the support back home.
Terrance was selected 59th overall in the second round of the NHL draft on June 29. The 6-foot center has spent the past two seasons playing for the Erie Otters of the OHL, where his speed, stick-handling and penchant for scoring goals led him to be ranked as the 38th best prospect by NHL Central Scouting. A watch party was thrown in Hogansburg on draft day, and dozens of community members showed up to watch and give Terrance their support. The brand new Anaheim Duck felt the love from a thousand miles away.
Terrance spoke about the support he received and being selected in the draft in an online press conference.
“I saw a couple videos of when I got drafted and everyone kind of cheering,” Terrance said. “The support has been unreal from home. I can’t thank everyone enough.”
Terrance hopes he can be a role model not just for aspiring hockey players, but for kids who have passions that lie elsewhere as well.
“I think that’s most important for being a role model to the generation that’s coming up,” Terrance said. “Whether they’re playing any sport, or maybe they aren’t even playing sports. A lot of kids are into video games and stuff now. It’s just being a role model for anything the kids want to do. I can give them advice on the kind of work ethic or the kinds of things that they need to put in.
“I was that age at one point, playing hockey and lacrosse and kind of not knowing where I was going to go. I was in their shoes at one point.”
The importance of representing his community and being proud of his heritage is something that drives Terrance every day.
“Any time I can talk about it, I’m not afraid to and I love to,” Terrance said.
“That’s always been one of my main things. I’m not afraid to show where I’m from, to tell everyone where I’m from. I actually get a lot of questions about it. A lot more people than I thought know where it is. I’m not afraid to say that I’m Mohawk and I’m from Akwesasne.”
Terrance is a member of the St. Regis Mohawk tribe, which holds land along the Canadian border near Cornwall in Northern New York.
Following his selection, the tribe issued this statement of congratulations:
“Known for turning heads in the international hockey world with his speed and puck-handling skills, Carey Jr. has won the hearts of the Akwesasne community and serves as a role model for many young Indigenous hockey players,” the SRMT said in a Facebook post. “We are extremely proud of Carey’s accomplishment and wish him much success in the National Hockey League.”
For someone who has lived life mostly on the road since he was in eighth grade, staying connected to the area can be trying, but Terrance manages with strong support from his family.
“I think I’m used to it by now, being away no matter how far it is,” Terrance said. “I’ve been away since I was in eighth grade. It’s a lot of calls, staying connected with my mom and dad and my sisters. It’s a lot of being on my phone, but I’m used to it now.”
Most recently, Terrance was a member of the U.S. team that took the gold medal at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, where he scored two goals and tallied four assists in seven games wearing the red, white and blue. Following the World Juniors Camp in Plymouth, Michigan, in late July, the second-round pick will lace up for a third season with the Erie Otters where he will look to build on a season where he tied for the team lead in points with 47 (30 goals, 17 assists) before heading up to the hockey’s biggest stage.
It’s not an uncommon path. Much like the farm system in baseball, hockey generally sees players take a year or two to keep improving before making the jump. Terrance thinks Erie is the best place for him to work towards that goal.
“When I came into Erie my first year, I heard nothing but great things and then it was even better,” Terrance said. “They’ve done so much for me.”
Fans will have to wait just a little longer to see Terrance take the ice in Anaheim, but if his highlight tape is anything to consider, it’ll be worth the wait.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.