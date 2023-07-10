AKWESASNE — Akwesasne’s own Carey Terrance Jr. is headed to the big show and can’t be happier with the support back home.

Terrance was selected 59th overall in the second round of the NHL draft on June 29. The 6-foot center has spent the past two seasons playing for the Erie Otters of the OHL, where his speed, stick-handling and penchant for scoring goals led him to be ranked as the 38th best prospect by NHL Central Scouting. A watch party was thrown in Hogansburg on draft day, and dozens of community members showed up to watch and give Terrance their support. The brand new Anaheim Duck felt the love from a thousand miles away.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.