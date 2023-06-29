Salmon River Central graduate Carey Terrance was selected in the second round of the NHL Draft on Thursday by the Anaheim Ducks with the 59th overall pick.
Terrance, a 6-foot, 178-pound center who played for Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League the past two seasons, was slated to be either a late first-round or second-round pick. He was chosen with the 27th selection in the second round, and he was the first of consecutive picks by Anaheim, which followed its selection of Terrance by drafting Italian goalie Damian Clara with the 60th overall pick.
