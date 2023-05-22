Conroy

 BRAD WATSON

Former Clarkson University great and Potsdam native Craig Conroy is expected to be named the next general manager of the Calgary Flames today, according to several media reports.

Conroy, who played for four teams during a 16-year NHL career, has been an assistant general manager for the Flames for the last nine years. He moved into Calgary’s front office in 2011.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.