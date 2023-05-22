Former Clarkson University great and Potsdam native Craig Conroy is expected to be named the next general manager of the Calgary Flames today, according to several media reports.
Conroy, who played for four teams during a 16-year NHL career, has been an assistant general manager for the Flames for the last nine years. He moved into Calgary’s front office in 2011.
Conroy, 51, will replace former GM Brad Treliving, who was let go by Calgary after nine years. With filling the GM position, one of Conroy’s first priorities is finding a head coach. The Flames, who finished fifth in the Pacific Division this season with a 38-27-17 mark, dismissed coach Daryl Sutter earlier this month.
Conroy, a sixth-round draft choice of Montreal in 1990, played for Clarkson from 1990-94. He played 13 games for the Canadiens from 1994-96 then broke through with the St. Louis Blues during the 1996-97 season. He played for the Flames twice, from 2000-04 and 2006-11. He also played for the Los Angeles Kings.
Conroy has been married to the former Jessica Costanzo of Watertown since 1996. They have three daughters.
