CALGARY, Alberta — Jordan Greenway’s uneven season with the Minnesota Wild has come to an end and the Canton native is moving closer to home.
The 26-year-old winger was traded to Buffalo on Friday just before the NHL trade deadline, with the Wild receiving a second-round pick that originally belonged to Vegas in this year’s draft, and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
The Wild acquired two Swedish players — defenseman John Klingberg from Anaheim and winger Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit — at the deadline. Both players are on expiring contracts.
Sundqvist cost a fourth-round pick in 2023; Klingberg was traded for minor-league defenseman Andrej Sustr, a fourth rounder in 2025 and the rights to 2019 sixth-round pick Nikita Nesterenko, who plays for Boston College.
Greenway had just two goals and five assists in 45 games, his season interrupted by injury and what he described last month as “probably a down season for me.”
His exit creates some flexibility for the cap-strapped Wild since Greenway, who the team drafted in the second round in 2015 and played 317 games with the franchise, was under contract for two more seasons at a $3 million cap hit.
Greenway has 38 career goals, and his best season was 2020-21 when he had six goals and 26 assists in 56 games, playing mostly on the “GREEF line” with center Joel Eriksson Ek and winger Marcus Foligno.
Buffalo is fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Sabres coach Don Granato was Greenway’s coach with the U.S. national development program in Ann Arbor, Mich. Buffalo’s Tage Thompson, the NHL’s sixth leading scorer, was Greenway’s teammate in that program. Greenway played for the United States in the Olympic Games in 2018.
Klingberg, 30, is an offensive defenseman who has 24 points but is a minus-28 for the Ducks this season. He spent the first eight years of his NHL career with Dallas where had 374 points in 552 games.
An All-Star in 2018, Klingberg signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Anaheim before this season. The Ducks will pay half his remaining salary.
Sundqvist has seven goals and 14 assists in 52 games this season with the Red Wings. A former third-round pick by Pittsburgh, he also had a lengthy stint with St. Louis.
The 28-year-old Sundqvist played on the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019. He was traded to St. Louis from the Penguins in 2017 in a deal that sent current Wild winger Ryan Reaves to Pittsburgh. A free agent after this season, his base salary for 2022-23 is $3 million.
