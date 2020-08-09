T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson each scored a goal to lift the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon in the Eastern Conference round-robin finale in Toronto.
Braden Holtby recorded 30 saves as the Capitals (1-1-1, three points) clinched the third seed in the East. Washington next will face the New York Islanders as the league returns to traditional postseason formatting for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Jake DeBrusk scored midway into the third period for the Bruins (0-3-0, zero points), who will be the fourth seed in the East despite entering the round-robin with the best record in the NHL. Boston will next face the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Capitals came out slow in the first period and were held to one shot on net over the first 19 minutes. With 16 seconds remaining, Oshie made the most of shot No. 2, wedging the puck off the stick of Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and past Tuukka Rask for a 1-0 lead.
Oshie's goal was his 20th career in the playoffs with Washington, becoming the seventh player in franchise history to reach the mark.
The Bruins, who have yet to lead in any of their games since the season restarted, had a chance to knot the score early in the second on a partial breakaway shot by defenseman Charlie McAvoy that Holtby snagged out of midair. Boston held a 16-15 edge in shots through two periods.
Wilson beat Rask top shelf to double the Washington lead with his first goal of the playoffs at 2:49 of the third period, but DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board when he put beat Holtby between the pads with 9:30 left. Boston pulled Rask with one minute remaining but failed to convert.
The Capitals remained without Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson, who missed the entirety of the round-robin tournament with an undisclosed injury. Game-time decision Nicklas Backstrom played after missing practice Friday for undisclosed reasons.
Stars 2, Blues 1
Dennis Gurianov scored the decisive shootout goal as the Dallas Stars edged the St. Louis Blues in Edmonton.
Gurianov beat Blues goaltender Jake Allen through the pads for the only shootout goal scored by either team.
The Stars finished 1-2 in round-robin play and earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They will play the Calgary Flames, the No. 6 seed, in the first playoff round.
The Blues finished round-robin play at 0-3 – after blowing third-period leads in each game – and will play the No. 5 seed Vancouver Canucks.
Stars forward Joe Pavelski scored the game-tying goal to force overtime. With goaltender Anton Khudobin off for an extra attacker, he blasted a shot through traffic from atop the left circle with 31.4 seconds in regulation play.
Forward Robert Thomas, who sat out the previous game with a minor injury, gave the Blues a quick 1-0 lead on the first shot of the game.
He converted a 3-on-2 rush, converting Sammy Blais' pass from the left wing with a snap shot to put the Blues up 1-0.
With 3:16 left in the period, Blues defenseman Vince Dunn thought he scored, but the Stars erased it with a successful offside challenge.
The Stars outshot the Blues 12-5 in the second period and controlled play. Midway through the period, Stars winger Roope Hintz shanked a one-time shot toward an open net from the left side, then rang a shot off the crossbar from the right side.
The Blues started Allen with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington not dressed. Winger Vladimir Tarasenko was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous round-robin game. Forward Ivan Barbashev was out again on paternity leave from the team.
Allen finished with 18 saves against 19 shots.
Blais exited the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and didn't return.
Khudobin started in place of Ben Bishop, who was listed as unfit to play. The Stars were also missing center Tyler Seguin. Defenseman John Klingberg returned after missing the previous round-robin game.
Khudobin stopped 12 of 13 shots for Dallas.
