The Buffalo Sabres named former Clarkson University defenseman Jeremiah Crowe the team’s Director of Scouting on Friday.
New Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, appointed last week, selected Crowe, who has been working for the team the past three seasons as a scout.
Adams also named Jason Nightingale, the team’s Director of Analytics, as Assistant Director of Scouting.
Crowe, 34, played for Clarkson from 2006-10 and saw action in 91 games over four seasons, supplying two goals and five assists. He will oversee the Sabres’ amateur and pro scouts.
“This is a unique opportunity knowing what’s been laid out by Kevyn’s vision,” Crowe said in a Sabres release. “We’ve talked about it at length obviously between us, but it’s been put out there, as you know, with the buzzwords being analytics, video, and scouting.
“In most hockey circles, they’re brought up just like that: as separate entities or separate departments. But I think there’s an opportunity to create a more solid marriage as it pertains to your approach when it comes to evaluating players at all levels. There’s an enormous opportunity with that and I think that’s where the game’s heading.”
Adams originally hired Crowe in 2014 to work for the team’s Academy of Hockey.
“He’s one of these types of people who’s willing to think differently,” Adams said.
“He’s progressive and the process that he’s put together for measuring players and how he thinks the game is extremely high end. I’m excited that he’s going to bring that to our organization.”
Crowe grew up in Kenmore and Grand Island in Western New York and was a Sabres fan.
During his playing career at Clarkson, the Golden Knights won an ECAC Hockey tournament title in 2007, an ECAC Hockey regular season title in 2008 and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments.
His scouting career began through a professional scouting internship with the Sabres in 2008 when he was attending Clarkson. After his playing career, Crowe was hired by Buffalo State head coach Nick Carriere as an assistant coach, a job Crowe held for three seasons.
“He’s an extremely hard worker. That’s what makes a good scout,” Carriere said on the Sabres’ web site.
Crowe also worked with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the U.S. Hockey League and worked both as assistant director and director of player personnel for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program from 2015-17.
“Most of my memories of hockey early on and the passion that burns inside me was all driven out of following the Sabres and this organization,” he said.
“A lot of the good times coming up and all the ups and downs and emotions that are all tied with it helped shape my feelings around the game and my desire to pursue a career in it.”
