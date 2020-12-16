Former St. Lawrence University men’s hockey player Jamie Baker announced Wednesday that he is leaving his job as a television broadcaster with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.
“2020, the year of uncertainty, seemed like the right time for me to move on from the Sharks broadcast team,” Baker said in a statement released by the Sharks. “It’s been a privilege working with some of the best broadcasters and TV crew in the business. They made my job a lot easier because they are so talented. It’s been a privilege watching the best players in the world battle at a ferocious pace with skillsets that are hard to fathom at times.
“It’s been a privilege to work in the best hockey league in the world, with the most parity of any professional sports league. But, most of all, it’s been a privilege connection with you, the fans, for all these years. We bled teal together, riding the rollercoaster of pro sports. I hope our paths cross again, sometimes, somehow, someway, somewhere.”
Baker has worked on Sharks broadcasts for the last 15 seasons. He worked most of the time on radio broadcasts with another SLU alum, Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky. He also has worked on the NBC Sports California TV broadcasts.
Baker, who is 54, is from Nepean, Ontario.
He played at St. Lawrence University from 1985-89, and was a member of SLU’s team in 1988 that reached the NCAA championship game against Lake Superior State.
His best season for the Saints was that season when he registered 26 goals and 24 assists in 34 games. He finished with 134 career points at SLU.
Baker reached the NHL the year after he left SLU, playing in one game with the Quebec Nordiques. He was with the Nordiques organization through the 1991-92 season, playing in 52 games his final year.
Baker then joined the expansion Ottawa Senators for the 1992-93 season, playing in 76 games and scoring 19 goals with 29 assists.
He played for the Sharks from 1993-96 and then spent two years with the Toronto Maple Leafs before coming back to the Sharks for one final game in the 1998-99 season.
He played in 404 career games in the NHL and scored 71 goals with 79 assists for his career.
Former Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche president and general manager Pierre Lacroix died at the age of 72 on Sunday.
A cause of death was not revealed by the Avalanche.
Lacroix served as the general manager of the Nordiques before the franchise moved to Denver in 1995. He guided the franchise to nine straight division titles (1994-2003) as well as Stanley Cup championships in both 1996 and 2001.
“It is with great sadness that the Colorado Avalanche organization has learned of the passing of Pierre Lacroix,” the team said in a statement. “Pierre was the architect of the Avalanche’s two Stanley Cup championships, which included the city of Denver’s first major sports championship in 1996. ... Our thoughts are with the Lacroix family during this difficult time, his wife, Colombe, his sons Martin and Eric, and his three grandchildren.”
Pierre Lacroix’s son, Eric, played hockey for St. Lawrence University in the early 1990s and followed his father after his pro career to the Avalanche, where he worked in management jobs.
Pierre Lacroix was credited with landing stars in several high-profile trades, most notably Patrick Roy during the 1995-96 season and fellow Hockey Hall of Famers Ray Bourque and Rob Blake in 2000 and 2001, respectively. The acquisition of Roy helped the Avalanche on their path toward capturing their first Stanley Cup title.
Lacroix served as president and general manager of the Avalanche until 2006. He relinquished his GM duties at that time and served as president of the team until 2013.
