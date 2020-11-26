LAKE PLACID — The National Women’s Hockey League, which is one of two organizations for professional women’s hockey players, announced Wednesday that it will hold a short, bubble-style season at the Herb Brooks 1980 Olympic Arena in Lake Placid.
There are six teams in the league and they will play a round-robin schedule of five games each from Jan. 23 through Feb. 5. The season ends with a playoff round eventually leading to the Isobel Cup championship game on Feb. 5.
Six players with area ties play in the NWHL.
Former Clarkson goalie Kelsey Neumann is with the Buffalo Beauts. Clarkson’s Taylor Turnquist is a defenseman with the Boston Pride. Former St. Lawrence University defenseman Amanda Boulier plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps and the Connecticut Whale feature former SLU goalies Brooke Wolejko and Sonjia Shelly, as well as Clarkson forward Kayla Friesen.
The other women’s professional organization, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, is entering its second year as a group, hoping to get a higher-paying professional league started.
This year the players will be on regional teams and hope to begin play in early 2021.
The Toronto region features the most area players with Clarkson alums Erica Howe (goalie), Shea Tiley (goalie), Renata Fast (defense), Ella Matteucci (defense), Ella Shelton (defense) and Patty Kazmaier winners Jamie Lee Rattray (forward) and Loren Gabel (forward). Former SLU player Kayla Vespa is also a forward with Toronto.
Montreal features three area players with former Clarkson defenseman Erin Ambrose, former SLU defenseman Melanie Desrochers and former SLU forward Karell Emard.
Calgary’s roster features former Clarkson goalie Kassidy Sauve. Former Clarkson captain Savannah Harmon is a defenseman for Minnesota and New Hampshire’s roster features former Clarkson captain Cassidy Vinkle.
