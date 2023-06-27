AKWESASNE — The National Hockey League will stage its annual draft today and Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
And while the event is taking place more than a thousand miles away, a watch party is scheduled for Generations Park in Hogansburg, where all eyes will be on recent Salmon River Central graduate Carey Terrance Jr.
Recent rankings and draft projections have the 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound forward going no farther than the middle of the second round of what is expected to be deep pool of hockey talent, led by Conor Bedard, who is being described a generational player that will likely be chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick. One mock draft found online has Terrance being selected by Chicago with the 44th pick, which would be announced on Thursday during the second round.
A first-round selection is not out of the question, however. Terrance will be in Nashville for the NHL draft and family and friends are invited to attend a community watch party starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, which is the scheduled starting time for the second round of the draft.
Free pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided, while supplies last, throughout the day as the selection drama unfolds at the Travis Solomon Box at Generations Park.
An announcement about the watch party stated that should Terrance be selected in the first round Wednesday, the party Thursday will be turned into a celebration of the area native’s selection.
“He’s really good,” said Salmon River Central hockey coach Tim Cook. “He’s explosive. He’s got a lot of speed and a tremendous wrist shot. Whoever winds up taking him, will be getting a very good hockey player.”
Terrance began honing his skills with North Franklin Minor Hockey but began following his career path early on, competing for triple-A junior teams in highly competitive leagues based in and around Toronto. As was the case with the majority of hockey prospects, his career hit a speed bump when the COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc with junior hockey programs throughout Canada and the United States for the 2020-21 season where he was due to play for the Kemptville 73’s, a U18 AAA team that competes in the Central Canada Hockey League.
The past two seasons, Terrance Jr. has emerged as an offensive leader for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. After netting 10 goals and 14 assists in 67 games for the 2021-22 season, he finished tied for the team lead in scoring with 47 points on 30 goals and 17 assists this past winter for an Otters squad that finished in the cellar of the 10-team Western Conference.
Each round of the NHL Draft will see 32 players selected. According to NHL Central Scouting, Terrance Jr. is the 38th ranked North American player. The Hockey News has him ranked 61st overall.
