LAKE PLACID — The National Women’s Hockey League suspended the rest of its 2021 season Wednesday just one day before its playoffs were slated to start at Lake Placid’s Olympic Center.
The league announced its decision, initially offering scant details but saying the season was suspended due to infections from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended,” the league wrote on social media.
The NWHL held a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at which NWHL interim Commissioner Tyler Tumminia called the bubble “a success” because the league was so close to history.
“I was 12 hours away from history,” Tumminia said. “I gotta tell you, it’s just frustrating and it breaks my heart. I truly believe this was successful. We saw a lot of hard work and grit.”
The NWHL’s decision came just before the league’s semifinals were slated to be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network. The airing of the playoffs from Lake Placid would have been the first time professional women’s hockey was broadcast live on a major cable network in this country, the New York Times reported.
The league reportedly spent upward of $2 million on this season, according to the Times.
Several former north country Division I athletes participated in the NWHL including former St. Lawrence University goalie Sonjia Shelly (for New York) and Clarkson University alumns Taylor Turnquist (Boston) and Kayla Friesen (Connecticut).
Tumminia declined to share details about how players may have been exposed to the virus, but she stressed that players knew coming into the bubble that there was a risk of exposure and that teams were given the choice of opting out. She added that the league would evaluate what happened.
“Placing the blame right now isn’t our game,” she said.
Tumminia alluded to the season returning at some point, but declined to share details.
Although the league did say more people within its Lake Placid “bubble” had tested positive for COVID-19, it did not specify how many positives were discovered.
Tumminia said the league, in consultation with the state Olympic Regional Development Authority, decided not to disclose how many people within the bubble had tested positive.
“I am not allowed to tell you who has COVID,” she said. “The amount of numbers right now is something the league took a stance and said we weren’t going to talk about.”
Tumminia also referenced federal privacy laws, although these don’t restrict organizations from disclosing the number of people who have tested positive. The laws mostly restrict the release of information that could be “identifying,” such as a person’s name.
Tumminia said the decision to suspend the season was made Tuesday night after the results of COVID tests started coming in. Two of the league’s six teams, the Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale, had already dropped out.
“It was clear from the league standpoint that we were not trending in the right direction,” she said.
The league has previously offered few specifics about what the rules of the bubble were and what safeguards were in place to protect players, staff and reporters.
Tumminia said players were tested before entering the bubble, after leaving their home states and again upon arrival in Lake Placid. She said the league also decided to ramp up testing to a near-daily occurrence even before the initial positives were found.
Tumminia said players and staff “went from the (hotel) room to the rink, rink to the room.”
Despite apparent rules that teams stay separate except when on the ice, four teams in the league shared some of the same staff members, including at least one trainer who was seen in different teams’ benches throughout the season and who worked with players from different teams, SB Nation reported Tuesday.
Some women in NWHL apparel were seen walking around downtown Main Street in Lake Placid the day before games inside the bubble began. A league spokesperson later said players were allowed to walk between their hotels and the rink instead of being driven.
At one point, players from outside the bubble were brought in to replace players who were out. NWHLPA Executive Director Anya Packer told reporters on Wednesday that the players who entered the bubble after the season began had been practicing with the squads before, and there was a quarantine and testing regime in place.
Toronto Six head coach Digit Murphy said her players were “pumped” to “potentially come back at some point.”
“We’re at a point where women’s hockey is back on the map again,” she said. “We’re going to soar, and we’re going to hockey stick it up in the future.”
Buffalo Beauts head coach Pete Perram said his team was “unbelievably disappointed” that the season was suspended.
“We wanted to be there; we wanted to play Digit and Toronto,” he said. “It is disappointing. We looked back; we talked about it as a team. This is an experience we’ll never get back again. We’ll have to carry this forward and remember.”
The Metropolitan Riveters pulled out last week after several people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. Asked what the threshold was for the Riveters to have to withdraw, Tumminia said the league set a threshold of 10 members out before a team had to leave.
The Connecticut Whale forfeited a game on Monday and withdrew from the season on Tuesday. The reason wasn’t given at first, but on Wednesday the Whale released an statement explaining that its decision was made to ensure “the physical and mental well-being of our team.”
Connecticut’s Friesen, the former Clarkson player, told Toronto’s Globe and Mail on Wednesday night that the team wanted to postpone Monday’s game until after they had received results of their most recent COVID-19 tests.
“That sadly wasn’t an option for the league, which resulted in us having to step away from this season,” said Friesen, who added she had fun at the start of the tournament. “I do think there could have been things done differently ... so this could have played through safer and we could have gotten to the end.”
The Whale’s early exit opened the door for the Buffalo Beauts to stick around. The Beauts would have been eliminated after losing 2-1 in a best-of-three playoff series against the Boston Pride, but with only four teams remaining, Buffalo reached the semifinal round anyway, with those two games scheduled to be played Thursday with the championship game following the next evening — that was, before the season was cut short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.