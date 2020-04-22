Howard donates $50K in N95 masks for Detroit

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard looks on during the national anthem before playing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 20. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings goaltender and Ogdensburg native Jimmy Howard is donating $50,000 worth of N95 masks to the Detroit Medical Center.

Howard, through his Jimmy Howard Foundation, is buying the masks to protect healthcare workers who are fighting the battle against COVID-19. Earlier this month, Wings teammate Dylan Larkin and his dad, Kevin, paired up to ensure 50,000 vinyl powder-free and nitrile gloves were distributed to the Detroit Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Medical Group.

Howard, a two-time All-Star, has endured a rough season with a 2-23-2 record, 4.20 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

