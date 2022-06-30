Brasher Falls native Derek Lalonde was named the 28th head coach in the history of the Detroit Red Wings late Thursday afternoon.
Lalonde’s hiring was announced on social media by Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman.
“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” Yzerman said in a statement. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”
Lalonde, a former St. Lawrence Central goalie who is 49, spent the past four years as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, helping the team win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021. The Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final again this season but fell in six games to the Colorado Avalanche.
Tampa Bay went a combined 192-77-10 in the regular season and 46-26 in the playoffs while Lalonde was on head coach Jon Cooper’s staff. Yzerman was Tampa Bay’s vice president and general manager when Lalonde was hired by the Lightning on July 12, 2018. He also had coached Tampa Bay’s development camp in 2013.
“I’m thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings,” Lalonde said. “I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Ilitch family, as well as Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings management team for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. I’m ready to get to work with our group. There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.”
Lalonde, who applied to be Clarkson University’s men’s hockey coach in 2011, started his coaching career at the college level.
A former goalie for SUNY Cortland, Lalonde worked college jobs from 1995-2011. He worked at North Adams State from 1995-98, spent two years at Lebanon Valley and then three years at Hamilton before moving to the NCAA Division I level in 2002.
He was an assistant at Ferris State from 2002-06 and then spent five seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Denver.
Lalonde landed his first head coaching job in 2011 and spent three years leading the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.
His first professional head coaching job came in 2014 with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye and then he coached two years with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild before joining the Lightning in 2018.
Lalonde led the Walleye to a 50-15-5-2 mark in 2014-15 and won the John Brophy Award as the ECHL’s Coach of the Year after showing a 58-point improvement from the previous campaign, which remains the largest in league history.
Lalonde became the first coach in Wild history to produce a winning season when his team went 36-31-7-2 in 2016-17 — a 22-point improvement from the previous season.
The Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, but have not made the playoffs since 2016. Detroit went 32-40-10 this season and finished 26 points out of the last playoff spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.