BRASHER FALLS — The Stanley Cup will make a visit to the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls next Wednesday.
Former St. Lawrence Central goalie Derek Lalonde, who is an assistant coach with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, will spend his day with the Stanley Cup on July 21 at two public events.
The first one will be at the arena from 5:15 p.m. until about 8 p.m. People who wish to see the Stanley Cup will enter from the main doors and exit the far entrance.
Officials expect many to attend and are asking people to be patient and to have their camera or phone ready to take a picture. A person will be available to take a family’s photo with the Stanley Cup if needed but visitors must provide their own camera.
Lalonde also won the Stanley Cup last year, along with Massena native Zach Bogosian, who was a Lightning defenseman on the 2020 team, but due to COVID-19 restrictions no member of the organization was able to take the Stanley Cup out of Tampa, Fla.
After the event at the Tri-Town Arena, Lalonde will take the Stanley Cup to the Riverview Bar and Restaurant, which is also in Brasher Falls. The Stanley Cup is expected to be there until midnight.
The last time the Stanley Cup made an official visit to the area was in the summer of 2015 when Massena native Eric Meacham spent a day with it after winning it as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks coaching staff.
