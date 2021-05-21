PRO Hockey
The Dallas Stars promoted former St. Lawrence University player Rich Peverley to Director of Player Personnel, the Stars announced Friday.
Peverley, a former Stars player, is in his sixth season in the Dallas front office and has been working as Player Development Coordinator. Peverley in his new role will join fellow hockey operations members in making decisions regarding player personnel and work in pro and amateur scouting as well as player development.
Peverley, 38, played nine seasons in the NHL with Nashville, Atlanta, Boston and Dallas, finishing with 241 points (84 goals and 157 assists) in 442 games. He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.
Peverley’s NHL career ended when he collapsed on the bench during a Stars game against Columbus on March 10, 2014. Peverley’s heart stopped beating and he went into cardiac arrest. Doctors and trainers revived him with an automatic external defibrillator.
Peverley, who led the Saints in scoring three straight years before graduating in 2004, lives in Ontario, Canada, with his wife and three children and is active with the American Heart Association.
