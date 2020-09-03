Pro hockey
EDMONTON — Former Clarkson University goalie Jake Kielly was called up by the National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks prior to Thursday’s Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kielly has to stay isolated for four days, according to the NHL’s bubble-entry protocols, before he can actually be with the team in practices or games.
Kielly spent the season with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings where he went 7-11-4 with a 3.97 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage in 24 games. He also played in two games in the American Hockey League with the Utica Comets, going 1-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .923 save percentage.
Kielly was called up because Canucks starting goalie Jacob Markstrom has an undisclosed injury.
Kielly played for Clarkson from 2016-19. He helped lead the Golden Knights to the 2019 ECAC Hockey title, finishing his junior season with a 26-11-2 record, a 1.91 GAA and a .929 save percentage.
