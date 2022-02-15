Times Staff Report
Casey Powell is about to enter another Hall of Fame.
Powell, the former Carthage High School and Syracuse University lacrosse standout, is a member of the inaugural Premier Lacrosse League Hall of Fame, the league announced Tuesday.
The league, established in 2019, revealed an 11-member class that also includes Syracuse legend Gary Gait as well as former SU player Pat McCabe as it recognized athletes who excelled in both Major League Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League.
Powell, two days shy of his 46th birthday, is also a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame and the North Country Hall of Fame.
“Honored to be recognized by (Premier Lacrosse League) for all the blood, sweat and tears,” Powell said on his Twitter account Tuesday. “The rise to professional lacrosse was an unexpected but amazing journey. Shoutout to the other players on this list that pushed me to be at my best every weekend for so many years.”
Powell, who played at attack and midfield, has won three national pro championships in his career with Major League Lacrosse’s then-Long Island Lizards (2001), the Rochester Rattlers (2008) and Chesapeake Bayhawks (2013). He was named MLL MVP in 2014 at the age of 38 while playing for the Florida Launch. He is the only professional player to total 60-point seasons in two different decades.
Powell ended his pro playing career fourth all-time points (523), ninth in goals (262) and third in assists (256).
Powell, the oldest of three standout brothers who played lacrosse for Carthage and Syracuse, was a four-time All-American at SU and a member of the Orange’s 1995 NCAA championship team. He totaled 158 goals and 129 assists for 287 points in his SU career.
Powell was named to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2017, the same year he entered the North Country Hall of Fame as part of that Hall’s inaugural class.
Powell, who grew up in West Carthage, was part of Carthage’s first winning lacrosse team in 1990 and by the time he graduated from high school, he had established a then-national record with 535 points (292 goals, 243 assists) for his career.
Others in Premier Lacrosse’s inaugural Hall class: are John Grant Jr., Mark Millon, Matt Striebel, Jay Jalbert, Nicky Polanco, John Gagliardi, Brian Doughterty and Paul Cantabene.
