PRO LACROSSE
Former Carthage high school lacrosse star Casey Powell has been selected to the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame as part of its 15th anniversary class, the league announced.
Powell is part of a 10-member class that includes eight former players and two referees.
Powell was selected first overall in the 1998 entry draft and played 11 seasons in the NLL with Rochester, Anaheim, New York, Orlando, Boston and Colorado. Powell, a former standout at Syracuse University, became the only American player to win the NLL’s MVP award in 2010 when he led Orlando to an 11-5 record. He totaled 33 playoff goals in 13 games, and is the all-time points leader by any American player in NLL history.
Others chosen for induction are Colin Doyle, Kevin Finneran, John Grant Jr., Shawn Williams, Pat McCready, Regy Thrope, Steve Toll and officials Roy Condon and Bill Fox.
It’s the first NLL Hall of Fame class since 2016. Inductions will be held in the fall.
