Howie Meeker, the former Toronto Maple Leafs great who died at age 97 on Sunday, ran a hockey camp at SUNY Potsdam during the 1970s and 1980s.
Meeker played on four Stanley Cup championship teams with Toronto and then became a Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster.
Meeker ran “Howie Meeker’s Hockey School,” which was a Canadian TV series from 1973-77 on CBC television. His school then became a camp in the summers, which he held at SUNY Potsdam where students stayed on campus for two weeks.
Meeker, who worked on Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts in the 1970s and 1980s, was the NHL Rookie of the Year in 1947 and an all-star three times.
