Reports: Yankees land Corey Kluber for one year, $11M

Free agent right-hander Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner coming off two injury-plagued seasons, reportedly is joining the New York Yankees.
According to multiple media outlets, the 34-year-old veteran and the Yankees agreed to terms Friday on a one-year, $11 million deal.
Kluber was the American League Cy Young Award winner with the Cleveland Indians in 2014, when he went 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA, and 2017, when he finished 18-4 with a major-league-best 2.25 ERA. He led the AL in wins in both seasons.
In December 2019, the Indians dealt Kluber to the Texas Rangers for center fielder Delino DeShields and right-hander Emmanuel Chase. However, Kluber’s Texas stint lasted just one inning, as he tore a muscle in his pitching shoulder during his 2020 debut on July 26.
The Rangers declined an $18 million team option to retain Kluber in 2021, paying him a $1 million buyout.
In 2019, Kluber started only seven games for Cleveland, going 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA before a line drive broke his right forearm, ending his season.
Kluber, who broke into the majors with the Indians in 2011, has a career 98-58 record with a 3.16 ERA in 209 games (204 starts). He is a three-time All-Star.
Earlier Friday, the Yankees reportedly reached a six-year, $90 million deal to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, and they reportedly settled with Aaron Judge on a one-year, $10,175,000 contract to avoid arbitration.
