Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning against Elena Rybakina during the women’s singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne. Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down and capitalized on 17 aces and a late overpowering stroke to defeat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne.

It was the first Grand Slam final for Sabalenka, the tournament’s fifth seed. She captured the championship in two hours, 28 minutes on her fourth match point when Rybakina’s forehand went long.

FieldLevelMedia

