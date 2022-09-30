SANDY CREEK — Sandy Creek alum T.J. Reff will compete for Team USA in the Amputee Soccer World Cup slated to begin Saturday and run through Oct. 9 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Reff is a goalie for Team USA, which will begin with Group C games this weekend. They will open at 6 a.m. local time Saturday against England, then face Argentina at 4 a.m. Sunday, and complete the four-team group stage against Indonesia at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Games can be viewed live at the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup website, waffworldcup2022.com.
Team USA is among 24 national squads that will take part in the 16th edition of the biannual international tournament sanctioned by the World Amputee Football Federation.
Teams will advance through the group stage into a playoff with the final slated for Oct. 9.
Amputee soccer is played in a 7-on-7 format with six field players and a goalie on each side.
Field players with one nonfunctional lower limb may utilize a field crutch and only use one leg to advance the ball, while goalies with limited mobility in one upper limb can only use one arm while playing.
Reff was born with Poland’s Syndrome, thus the fingers on his right hand never fully developed. He joined the team this summer and commuted to practices each weekend on Long Island with the New York City Metro regional squad.
Reff, a 2021 Sandy Creek graduate, played three varsity seasons for the combined Sandy Creek/Pulaski boys soccer team.
As the full-time starter as a junior, he stopped more than 120 shots and was named a Frontier League All-Star. He joined the Comets football team as the primary kicker as a senior when the schools were unable to field a boys soccer team due to low participation numbers.
