SANDY CREEK — Sandy Creek alum T.J. Reff will compete for Team USA in the Amputee Soccer World Cup slated to begin Saturday and run through Oct. 9 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Reff is a goalie for Team USA, which will begin with Group C games this weekend. They will open at 6 a.m. local time Saturday against England, then face Argentina at 4 a.m. Sunday, and complete the four-team group stage against Indonesia at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

