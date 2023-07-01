CANTON — Bassmaster Magazine has named the St. Lawrence River the No. 2 bass lake in the country and the No. 1 in the northeast.
The No. 2 ranking is a step down from last year when the St. Lawrence was No. 1 overall.
Being No. 2, St. Lawrence County Director of Tourism Brooke E. Rouse said, is alright.
“Anything that gets our name in national media is obviously very good and we didn’t have to pay for it, so even better,” Rouse said.
The recent attention from national fishing organizations has been some time in the making, Rouse said.
“The Chamber has been involved in heavily promoting the St. Lawrence River since before my time, a little more than 10 years ago. I think that started with the Fish Cap campaign,” she said. “Relationships have been built with tournament organizers the anglers who have come because of the tournaments have found the area to be a premier fishery and they keep wanting to come back.”
The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has a mission to ensure that people who come to the region for a specific event know there is more to do in St. Lawrence County, Rouse said.
“If they know there is something to do, they are more likely to bring their families with them,” she said.
At the recent Gathering of the Orange event for Allis-Chalmers tractor enthusiasts at the Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid, Rouse said she talked to some folks from Ohio staying at the Sherman Inn in Ogdensburg. They had always wanted to visit this area, and the Allis-Chalmers event was enough to get them to follow through.
“That’s what these larger events do. They put us on the map, but they also give an extra reason for people to come when they are already aware of us or maybe not,” she said. “Then it is all of our jobs to make sure they have a great experience and that we’re open and we’re friendly and we are referring them from one place to another in the county.”
The recent large fishing tournaments and other events have caused some growth in vacation rental stock because of demand, Rouse said.
While the number of vacation rentals has been growing, the occupancy rate has remained steady, showing a need for new units.
Five other New York waters made the Bassmasters Top 100 list this year. Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake, Oneida Lake and Chautauqua Lake were all on the list.
While the added activity is good for locals, Rouse said her organization is mindful of caring for natural resources.
“I come from a sustainable tourism mindset,” she said about fears of overfishing. “With anything we are doing, like promotions of the trail challenges, we are trying to make sure we are managing the resource, so I keep in touch with (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) about that and they have tracking information and all of the tournaments have to go through a process with Fish and Wildlife.”
This year’s top spot on the list was O.H. Ivie Lake, a reservoir in central Texas. In the last three years, 15 bass weighing more than 13 pounds were recorded there, according to Bassmaster.
“We are always a little surprised when going through the data how many fisheries make the rankings and then fall off, as well as by those lakes that just always make the list,” said Bassmaster Magazine editor-in-chief James Hall about the switch in the top spot. “Creating the rankings takes more than two months as we dig through current tournament data as well as state fishery information on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access. ”
Bassmaster Magazine’s Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023
O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York
Clear Lake, California
Lake Murray, South Carolina
Toledo Bend, Louisiana/Texas
Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida
Lake St. Clair, Michigan
Orange Lake, Florida
Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York
Lake Okeechobee, Florida
Best Bass Lakes: Northeastern Division
St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York
Lake St. Clair, Michigan
Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York
Burt/Mullett Lakes, Michigan
Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.