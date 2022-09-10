Iga Swiatek celebrates after match point against Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday in Flushing. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek hit 19 winners on Saturday and won the third Grand Slam title of her career by dispatching fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final in New York.

It is the first U.S. Open championship for Swiatek, who won the French Open in 2020 and 2022. The 21-year-old from Poland also recorded her 10th career tournament victory, with all coming in straight sets, and now owns a 17-1 career record in tournament finals.

FieldLevelMedia

