Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after victory against Karolina Muchova in the French Open final at Roland Garros on Saturday in Paris. Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS

PARIS — When the near-classic of a final ended with the mirthless sound of a second fault smacking the net, the player forging a dynasty dropped her racket, put her face in her hands, crouched elbows-to-knees and took on a look of surprise. It did look curious — for her.

Maybe Iga Swiatek had learned something new about herself Saturday as she claimed her third French Open title in four years - this one by 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 - and her fourth Grand Slam title all told. As she led 6-2, 3-0 and then trailed 2-6, 7-5, 2-0 against the oft-brilliant Karolina Muchova, Swiatek did something her sport did not ask of her much at Grand Slams as she rocketed to No. 1 and has remained there 62 weeks so far. She won the kinds of points so big they would scare the hell out of most people, such that it’s a wonder anybody can hit anything.

