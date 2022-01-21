OSWEGO — Sydney Terpening spent last week visiting home in Oswego to recuperate, recharge, and reflect on the recent breakthrough in her surging speedskating career.
Terpening competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for long-track speedskating from Jan. 5-9 at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wis.
The 21-year-old Oswego native that now resides and trains in Milwaukee finished 17th in the women’s 1,000 meter and 12th among the U.S. women in the mass start.
She did not qualify for the Beijing Olympics slated to begin Feb. 4 but took a critical step toward her future aspirations to compete on the world stage.
“It’s been awesome, one of the main takeaways from this whole experience is how many people from Oswego and Milwaukee support me through it all,” Terpening said. “I felt so much love and support these last few weeks, especially from my hometown in Oswego. I think it’s great that the Olympic Trials are televised because not many people I know have seen me skate, so it was a really cool opportunity.”
Terpening witnessed the event play out from early setup to takedown on her home track. The team trials were televised at various points on the USA Network and NBC Sports Network.
She trains on the surface year-round with Team DASH under president and coach, Dave Cruikshank, and his wife, Bonnie Blair-Cruikshank, who famously won five speedskating gold medals for the U.S. in the 1988, 1992, and ’94 Winter Games.
“It was really cool to see the atmosphere kind of change,” Terpening said. “Normally Milwaukee is very relaxed, but with the added skaters and the importance of the event, everyone was a little more on edge and emotions were running high, so it was a good experience to learn how to control your emotions and adapt to a changing environment.”
Terpening’s parents, Ellery and Traci, had planned to cheer on their daughter in person before spectators were barred on the day they were set to depart.
They instead watched each race on separate days with a group of friends from the area with a mix of “pride, nerves and excitement,” according to her father, Ellery Terpening, who noted that Sydney has worked through recent setbacks with health and equipment.
She has endured allergic reactions that have often flared up at visiting tracks and will soon have new skates due to frequent discomfort in her current custom-fit boots.
“We’re extremely proud of her, to see her reach her goal, which was to make the Olympic Trials,” Ellery Terpening said. “She’s worked hard through a lot of issues she had with equipment and injury, some health things. I’m proud that she made it there but also extremely proud with her tenacity and working through issues to get to that point, to skate on that stage with some of the top skaters that we have in the country.”
Terpening posted a time of one minute and 26.748 seconds, finishing 13.11 seconds behind winner, Brittany Bowe, in the 1,000m race on Jan. 6.
“It was not my best race time-wise, but technically it’s getting there for me and it’s improvement that I’m happy about,” Terpening said.
She completed 13 of 16 laps in the mass start on Jan. 9 won by Giorgia Birkeland. The race was more physical than most in which Terpening has competed with pushing and shoving throughout.
“I definitely held my ground, I just tried to stay with the pack and push up,” Terpening said.
“Each mass start is entirely different from the next, you never know what everybody else is doing and it’s an exciting race because you have to think quickly on your feet and react to everybody else’s moves throughout the race.”
Terpening is now looking forward to supporting her U.S. colleagues from afar in the upcoming Beijing Olympics. She competed on past junior world teams with four members of the combined men’s and women’s squad that will represent Team USA next month.
She was also on hand to witness Bowe relinquish her spot in the 500m to teammate Erin Jackson, who is the world’s top-ranked skater in the event but slipped in the team trials to finish third in the race. She will now advance to the Olympics due to the gesture.
“It was such a good example of sportsmanship and just shows how strong our U.S. Olympic team is for speedskating going into Beijing,” Terpening said.
Terpening was set to return to Milwaukee this week to begin training for the next major competition, the FISU World University Championships slated for March 2-5 in Lake Placid.
Terpening, who studies engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with all online classes, previously lived in Lake Placid for two years of high school to train full-time with the Adirondack Speedskating Club before moving to Wisconsin.
“She’s an amazing kid who works hard, she doesn’t take anything for granted, and she knows that to reach where she wants to go takes a lot of work, and time and effort, and she’s all in,” Ellery Terpening said.
