Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning the third set tiebreaker against Casper Ruud of Norway in the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sunday at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz is a Grand Slam champion at age 19 after rolling to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over fifth-seeded Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final on Sunday at New York.

Alcaraz, who delivered 14 aces, also ascended to No. 1 in the world rankings and became the youngest to win a Grand Slam since countryman Rafael Nadal (also 19) in 2005.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.