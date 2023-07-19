AKWESASNE – Akwesasne native and new Anaheim Duck Carey Terrance Jr. held a press conference and meet and greet on Monday at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in Hogansburg during his first trip home since being selected with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the NHL draft in late June.

Terrance has spoken at length about the importance of using his platform to help represent the indigenous community. The conference was one of the ways Terrance could thank those in the Akwesasne area for their support throughout the draft process.

