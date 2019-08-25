Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller will miss the upcoming season after sustaining a torn ACL in his left knee, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.
Miller suffered the injury when his knee was hit by the helmet and shoulder pad of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game. Miller's left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward.
Miller, 28, was seeing his first action of the preseason after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $26 million contract.
Recent trade acquisition Duke Johnson is expected to see an increased workload for the Texans, who released fellow running back D'Onta Foreman this offseason.
Case Keenum will open the season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins, coach Jay Gruden announced.
Keenum beat out rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and fellow veteran Colt McCoy for the job. He was 16-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown over the first three games of the preseason.
The Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8 in the season opener.
Alex Smith started for the Redskins last season but complications during and after surgery to repair a broken leg make his return this season extremely unlikely.
Keenum, 31, became available when Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Ravens. He has 54 NFL starts with the Broncos, Vikings, Rams and Texans.
