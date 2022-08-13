Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa’s bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and moved to third on Jose Trevino’s infield single.

