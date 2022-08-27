The PGA Tour halted play at the third round of the Tour Championship on Saturday due to lightning strikes near East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and will resume play Sunday morning.
The tour announced that play on Sunday will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Play was suspended twice on Saturday before the PGA Tour moved to stop play for the day.
The first delay began at 1:27 p.m. ET, also due to lightning nearby, and lasted 58 minutes. The final several pairings of golfers had their tee times moved back by one hour.
The second delay hit at 6:36, with 14 out of the field of 29 still playing their rounds.
Scottie Scheffler led the tournament at 19 under par when the horn sounded for the second delay. Xander Schauffele, playing with Scheffler in the final pairing, was one behind him at 18 under. They were on the 13th hole and had the most golf still to play.
FieldLevelMedia
