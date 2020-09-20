Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears held on for a 17-13 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney each caught a touchdown pass for Chicago (2-0), which has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2013. Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn registered a sack and a forced fumble in his team debut.
A bad start to the season quickly got worse for New York (0-2), which lost running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury during the first play of the second quarter. Barkley is scheduled to undergo tests on the knee Monday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Giants fear that he might have a torn ACL.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards and an interception. Dion Lewis scored on a 1-yard run for New York's lone touchdown.
New York drove to the Bears' 10-yard line for a chance at a go-ahead touchdown as time expired, but Jones' pass intended for wideout Golden Tate fell incomplete.
Trubisky, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards, helped the Bears jump out to a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. Trubisky flipped a short pass to Montgomery, who caught the ball and weaved through defenders on his way to the end zone for a 28-yard score.
Quinn crashed the pocket and stripped the ball from Jones on the following possession, and Khalil Mack quickly pounced on the loose ball for a fumble recovery. The Bears turned the takeaway into points four plays later when Cairo Santos drilled a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
Chicago made it 17-0 with 14 seconds to go in the first half. Trubisky bought time with his feet and eventually connected with Mooney in the front right corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.
New York got on the scoreboard with a 39-yard field goal by Graham Gano early in the third quarter. An interception by Giants defensive back Julian Love helped to set up the score.
In the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Giants pulled within 17-10. Lewis scooted up the middle and pushed across the goal line for his first rushing touchdown since Sept. 9, 2018.
Gano cut the Giants' deficit to 17-13 with 7:43 remaining when he connected on a 37-yard field goal.
49ERS 31, JETS 13
The San Francisco 49ers overcame injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Bosa with a stellar defensive effort, limiting the host Jets to two field goals before a meaningless late touchdown in a shellacking.
A gimpy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to tight end Jordan Reed before calling it a day at halftime, and Raheem Mostert dashed 80 yards for a TD on the first offensive play of the game, helping the 49ers (1-1) overcome an opening loss to Arizona with a decisive win.
Sam Darnold went 21-of-32 for 179 yards with a 30-yard TD to Braxton Berrios for the Jets (0-2), who opened last week with a loss at Buffalo.
With his team already ahead 7-0 thanks to Mostert's untouched run around the right side, Garoppolo injured his right ankle when sacked by Quinnen Williams in the first quarter.
The 49ers punted on the next play, giving their medical staff time to apply tape and send Garoppolo back out there, after which he limped through the rest of the first half but still managed the 18- and 4-yard touchdown passes to Reed.
Garoppolo did not play in the second half, having gone 14-of-16 for 131 yards and the two scores in the first two periods, after which the 49ers led 21-3.
Mostert, who injured his knee late in the second quarter, also did not return for the second half. He nonetheless finished as the game's leading rusher with 92 yards on just eight carries.
Backup Jerick McKinnon added a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 16-yard run, part of a 79-yard rushing day.
