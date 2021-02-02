Tuesday night’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders in Uniondale has been postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the league announced.
“Due to weather conditions (on Monday), the Sabres altered their travel schedule so as to fly today to New York. So that required COVID contact tracing and testing protocols can be completed appropriately, the decision has been made to re-schedule the game for a future date,” the NHL said in a statement.
Today’s decision comes one day after the New Jersey Devils postponed their games through Saturday after placing 10 players in the COVID-19 protocol. Buffalo faced New Jersey in two games over the weekend.
The Islanders remain scheduled to host the Sabres in what was to be the second game of a two-game series on Thursday night. The game was scheduled to air on NBC Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.