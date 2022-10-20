Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, and shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrate after recording the third out of the top of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez overcame his defensive miscue and twirled seven strong innings, Alex Bregman socked a three-run home run and the Houston Astros fended off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros will take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday.

