Patrick Walters, of Summerville, S.C., holds the winning trophy after taking the Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River on Sunday in Clayton. Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S.

CLAYTON — Safe to say, Patrick Walters now loves northern smallmouth bass.

Overcoming what he had previously considered one of his few limitations, the fifth-year pro from Summerville, S.C., caught the heaviest 20-fish total of smallmouth in Bassmaster history — 105 pounds — and won the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River.

